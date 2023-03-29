News of a possible federally-funded hydraulic study of the Missouri River at Washington was heralded Monday as “a huge step” forward as city officials look to prevent flood-related closures of Highway 47, the city’s airport and potentially create a future connection between the Katy Trail and Rock Island Trail.
“This is really good news,” said former Washington Mayor Sandy Lucy, who sits on the city’s highway transportation committee. The transportation committee met Monday and heard a presentation from Washington Public Works Director John Nilges.
“We’ve been working very diligently with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to see if there was any funding available to do some kind of a hydraulics study for what a causeway would do to the floodplain and potentially what an alternative levee would do as well,” said Nilges, who added that he received confirmation last week that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was interested in funding the $110,000 study.
It is now up to the Washington City Council to initiate the funding request, according to city officials.
“We are going to ask the (Washington) City Council for a letter of support and send it to the Kansas City District of the (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers),” Nilges said.
John Grothaus, who works in the planning office at the Corps’ Kansas City office, told The Missourian that once the letter is received they will “send the request up the chain of command.” “We may be able to fund it still yet this fiscal year,” Grothaus said. The fiscal year for the federal government ends Sept. 30.
“This is certainly a timely request, but it is a question of how many projects from across the country are already ahead of this in line,” Grothaus said. If the study is not funded this fiscal year, the funding request would carry over to the new fiscal year.
Funding for the study, which would be fully funded by the federal government, would come from the Corps’ floodplain management services.
If funded, the Corps’ study would provide a preliminary model for the impact a causeway or a series of hypothetical levees would have on mitigating future flooding.
“When a flood happens — and a flood will happen — it is good to have at least a concept solution ready,” Nilges said. “This is our chance to get a solution that is at least going to have been primarily vetted by engineers.”
Nilges said the conversation about the causeway and levees is happening at an opportune time for the city given the federal government investing $3 million into Washington Regional Airport, the ongoing concerted efforts to connect the Katy Trail and the Rock Island Trail at Washington and MoDOT’s planned improvements on Highway 47 south of the Missouri River bridge.
“That is all really a catalyst for this conversation,” Nilges said. He said he imagined that the federal government, and government agencies such as the state parks system, the federal aviation administration and the Missouri Department of Transportation, would not like to see those investments closed or hindered by flooding.
“If all of those interests start to merge together and suddenly we might have some momentum,” Nilges said.
Nilges also sought to counter critics who might say that Washington has no interest in advocating for levees across the river.
“I don’t think it is unreasonable for us to be involved,” Nilges said. “People need to realize that when you are trying to move products and goods on Highway 47 and the bridge is closed due to high water, that impacts Washington. It impacts our schools, our businesses. So I think it makes sense that even though we are south of the river, that we help make improvements on the north side of the river.”
Both Grothaus and Nilges said the study does not guarantee any funding would be allocated for construction of a causeway or for new levees on the north banks of the Missouri River. Funding for those things is still likely years away and the construction of either levees or a causeway north of the Missouri River bridge would take years.
MoDOT officials said in November 2022 that it now considers a study regarding the construction of a causeway an unfunded priority.
On Monday, Nilges said the Corps’ study will “determine if the causeway or levees would have any adverse effects for downtown Washington or for properties upstream or downstream from the focused area.”
Or as he later put it, “would putting levees here increase the risk of flooding somewhere else.”
Washington Mayor Doug Hagedorn praised Nilges for his persistence in pursuing the funding.
“If we can get this done, it will save taxpayers a huge amount of money and be huge for Washington,” Hagedorn said.