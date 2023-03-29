Vehicles drive south on Highway 47
Buy Now

Vehicles drive southbound on Highway 47 April 26, 2021, near the bridge over the Missouri River. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has said it is interested in funding a hydraulics study to test the feasibility of a causeway and levee on the north side of the river to help with flood mitigation.  

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen

News of a possible federally-funded hydraulic study of the Missouri River at Washington was heralded Monday as “a huge step” forward as city officials look to prevent flood-related closures of Highway 47, the city’s airport and potentially create a future connection between the Katy Trail and Rock Island Trail.

“This is really good news,” said former Washington Mayor Sandy Lucy, who sits on the city’s highway transportation committee. The transportation committee met Monday and heard a presentation from Washington Public Works Director John Nilges. 