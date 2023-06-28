While temperatures reached 93 degrees on Wednesday, Washington area residents should be prepared for even hotter temperatures to come, with a heat advisory set for Thursday through Friday.
Starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service (NWS) is issuing a heat advisory for the area. According to the NWS, the high of Thursday in Washington will be 102 degrees with a heat index of 109. The advisory will continue through 7 p.m. on Friday as temperatures are expected to hit 101 degrees with a heat index of 107.
Across Franklin County, several cooling sites will be open to the public. In Washington, the Aging Ahead Washington Senior Center, 1459 West Fifth Street and the Washington Public Library, 410 Lafayette Street are the designated cooling locations. Sites in Union include the Scenic Regional Library, 251 Union Plaza Drive, and Aging Ahead Union Senior Center, 1329 North Union. In St. Clair, the cooling sites are the Scenic Regional Library, 515 East Springfield Road, and Aging Ahead St. Clair Senior Center, 310 Park Avenue.
People are urged to stay out of the sun and drink plenty of fluids while the heat advisory is in effect according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS). Children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles, and it is always a good idea to check in on relatives. DHSS says those who work outside need to take extra precautions by taking rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas. Strenuous outside activities should be rescheduled to hours in the early morning or evening, if possible, and wearing lightweight and loose fitting clothing is recommended. If overcome by the heat, move out of the sun or into an air-conditioned area.
In these higher temperatures, people are more likely to experience heat exhaustion and heat strokes. Infants, younger children, older adults, pregnant women, and people with chronic medical conditions have a greater risk of getting sick from the heat, according to NWS. In 2022, 23 people died from heat exposure in Missouri, ranging from two to 83 years old, according to the DHSS.
“Heat and humidity can place a lot of stress on the body,” said DHSS Director Paula Nickelson. “Heat exhaustion can come on suddenly, with little warning, and lead to heatstroke which becomes a very dangerous situation.”
Signs of heat exhaustion include muscle cramps, heavy sweating, cold, pale and clammy skin, dizziness, headache, nausea or vomiting, and fainting or passing out, according to the DHSS. Those experiencing these symptoms should immediately sip, not gulp, cool water, loosen clothing and move to a cooler location. If the symptoms are not addressed, heat exhaustion could progress into a heat stroke, which causes extreme dizziness, quick pulse, confusion, and unconsciousness. The DHSS states to immediately call 911 for anyone experiencing a heat stroke.
With Franklin County in “severe drought,” according to the United State Drought Monitor, many agencies are urging the public to exercise extreme caution with fireworks for Independence Day. Many are suggesting to simply attend public firework displays rather than setting off fireworks privately.
“Public fireworks displays offer the best sights and are the safest, and this year the fire risk posed by fireworks has increased because of drought conditions in much of Missouri,” State Fire Marshal Tim Bean said. “The risk that sparks from fireworks could lead to grass and natural cover fires is elevated this year. These fires can spread rapidly and pose risks to structures as well. We urge everyone to consider local conditions and use extreme caution if they choose to use consumer fireworks.”
Although Franklin County has not issued a burn ban, New Haven announced Wednesday initiated a burn ban effective immediately for the city, stating that small outdoor fires, burn pits, and fireworks were prohibited until further notice. As of Wednesday early evening, New Haven was the only city in the area to issue a burn ban.
