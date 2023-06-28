Heat Advisory
Submitted Photo.

While temperatures reached 93 degrees on Wednesday, Washington area residents should be prepared for even hotter temperatures to come, with a heat advisory set for Thursday through Friday.

Starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service (NWS) is issuing a heat advisory for the area. According to the NWS, the high of Thursday in Washington will be 102 degrees with a heat index of 109. The advisory will continue through 7 p.m. on Friday as temperatures are expected to hit 101 degrees with a heat index of 107.

