Union aldermen have tentatively approved changing a baseball field at Veterans Memorial Park with a grass infield into a dirt infield that allows for different levels of baseball and softball play.
Currently, Field No. 5 at Veterans Park has a grass infield with 90-foot-long basepaths, which limits its use to only three of more than 60 teams that play at the baseball and softball complex.
“One of the requests is to make Veterans Park more accessible for a wider range of players,” Parks Director Chad Pohlmann told members of the board of aldermen at their Nov. 21 Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee meeting. “This does not service the majority of players. We can only fit the players who play baseball and if they are over 15.”
The committee recommended allowing the parks department to remove the grass infield and replace it with dirt. Pohlmann said that would allow basepaths as short as 60 feet to be used for games, which opens the field up for more age groups in both baseball and softball.
When asked why Field No. 5, which is larger than the other four fields at Veterans Park, had grass in the infield to begin with, Pohlmann said it is “more prestigious, I guess.”
“That’s the next step down from (artificial) turf,” he said.
Replacing the entire infield with artificial turf is not an option according to park officials. Pohlmann said that a few years ago he priced replacing the five infields at Veterans Park with artificial turf, while leaving the outfields as grass, and the costs came in at around $1 million.
“This would be the least expensive route for us to be able to accommodate the most amount of kids,” he said of the dirt infield.
According to a 2019 Missourian story, the city paid $2,200 to add sprinklers to the infield at Field No. 5, also called the Championship Field.
“There was a significant amount of financial infrastructure that was in that field to make it a grass infield,” Pohlmann said. “It would make it more desirable if we had tournament teams come out.”
But, outside of 2020, when Union was one of the few communities making itself available to baseball tournaments because of COVID-19 shutdowns elsewhere, Veterans Park has not been able to land many tournaments.
Replacing the grass with dirt will allow another 50 games to be played at Veterans Park, said Tony McDuffie, Union Baseball Association board president. “This is a big deal moving forward, for not only baseball but softball, and, hopefully, for the city as well,” he said.
The city plans to use its own labor to replace the grass infield with dirt, Pohlmann said. It will have some costs for the special dirt mix to fill in the infield.