Veterans Park
Buy Now

A worker prepares a field at Veterans Memorial Park before the 2021 baseball season. The city is considering making the grass infield at its championship field like this all-dirt infield.

 Missourian File Photo

Union aldermen have tentatively approved changing a baseball field at Veterans Memorial Park with a grass infield into a dirt infield that allows for different levels of baseball and softball play.

Currently, Field No. 5 at Veterans Park has a grass infield with 90-foot-long basepaths, which limits its use to only three of more than 60 teams that play at the baseball and softball complex.

Tags