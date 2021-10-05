Thursday marks the final chance for people to participate in a series of conversations about homelessness in Washington and Franklin County.
Washington Public Library is hosting a series of workshops about the subject, and the last one is Thursday at 1:30 p.m.
The first week saw 20 to 30 people in attendance across three sessions, according to Aimee Appell, president of the community relations board, who led the discussions.
In her presentation, Appell said the goal was to “explore the issue of homelessness together, to gain understanding from one another and to share information, experiences and ideas.”
There are 580,466 people nationwide living without homes, 6,527 in Missouri, as of January 2020, according to the National Alliance to End Homelessness. The numbers, Appell said, come from a manual count done each year by volunteers, and the method often leads to undercounting.
In Franklin County, every school district asks parents to disclose their living situation, which Appell said often leads to undercounting as many parents fear repercussions from disclosing their homelessness. Every district — except Meramec Valley R-III — allows parents to skip the question, she said. During the 2018-19 school year, the parents of 65 students in Washington School District reported experiencing homeless, as did the parents of 56 students in Union R-XI, 284 students in Meramec Valley R-III, 80 students in St. Clair R-XIII, six students in New Haven School District, four students in Lonedell R-XIV, 49 students in Sullivan School District and two students in Franklin County R-II.
Homelessness, Appell said during Wednesday’s session, can mean a lot of different things — “everything from living under the bridge at Sunnyside down the street to sleeping on friends’ couches.”
Participants were asked explain how they feel when they see someone without a home and to discuss their personal experiences and encounters with homelessness.
“I think we must look at them as people because they are people,” Judy Cortner said. “It could be any of us next, or it could be anyone near or dear to you.”
Appell said that the feedback received from participants will be compiled and provided to the mayor, city council and other area organizations that might be able to use it with the goal of finding “something actionable” that they and other community organizations can implement.
She also said that the library and community relations board is open to suggestions for what topics residents would like the next community conversation to be about.
There will be additional sessions on Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday’s session will be held virtually. Those interested can register at washmolib.org.