A proposed ordinance to allow police to enforce the city’s laws, which was subject of a tense exchange at a Pacific Board of Aldermen meeting earlier this month, was narrowly defeated when the board revisited it this week.
“The Chief of Police and the Department of Police shall enforce the provisions of this Code and all ordinances and orders of the City and have such other powers and duties as may be provided by Ordinance,” the proposed ordinance stated, in part. “In addition to other duties, all police officers of the City shall have the power of arrest, with or without a warrant and power to serve and execute all warrants, subpoenas, writs and other legal process.”
There was no discussion following a motion to approve the bill at the board’s Tuesday meeting by Ward 1 Alderman Rafael Madrigal. Ward 1 Alderman Rick Presley, and Ward 2 Alderman James Cleeve also voted in favor. Ward 2 Alderman Anna Meadows, however, along with Ward 3 Aldermen Scott Lesh and Debbie Kelley, voted against it.
“Alright, so therefore Bill No. 5206 ends in a tie with a three-three vote, which means it falls to me,” Mayor Heather Filley said. “I have thought long and hard about this, especially recently, and have had multiple conversations with multiple individuals, and I will have to say that at this current time I am going to vote ‘no’ against this. To me, there are some additional things that needed to be added to this, so I would like to hopefully have this brought up again, maybe with a little bit more into it, but right now I am a ‘no,’ so motion fails.”
City Attorney Robert Jones said at the board’s July 5 meeting that he drafted the proposed ordinance after city staff recognized a need for more personnel to have the authority to serve violation notices for illegal occupancy, and after he realized the city code only permitted the building inspector to do so. Jones, along with Police Chief Scott Melies, said such ordinances are common and many cities have them.
Meadows and Kelley, however, said at the time that many of their constituents had questioned them about the proposed ordinance. There was a heated exchange of words between some of those present, with Melies complaining of “the creation of what-if scenarios that are baseless and not helpful to our community” and “people who may be interested in negativity and divisiveness over facts,” and Lesh describing Melies’ “adversarial action toward the board” as “deplorable.”
Despite the more contentious discussion at the July 5 meeting, the first reading of the ordinance passed on a 4-1 vote at the time, before its defeat this week.
