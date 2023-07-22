Pacific City Hall
Missourian Photo/William Skipworth.

A proposed ordinance to allow police to enforce the city’s laws, which was subject of a tense exchange at a Pacific Board of Aldermen meeting earlier this month, was narrowly defeated when the board revisited it this week.

“The Chief of Police and the Department of Police shall enforce the provisions of this Code and all ordinances and orders of the City and have such other powers and duties as may be provided by Ordinance,” the proposed ordinance stated, in part. “In addition to other duties, all police officers of the City shall have the power of arrest, with or without a warrant and power to serve and execute all warrants, subpoenas, writs and other legal process.”

