Builders of a controversial 155-foot cellphone tower received the go-ahead from Washington city leaders last month to begin construction on the tower at 602 Alberta Lane, according to a memo from the city’s engineering and building department.
The tower, which is being disguised to appear as a pine tree, could not be stopped by the city due to a change in state law, according to Sal Maniaci, Washington’s community and economic development director.
“Back in 2014, there was a change that highly protects cellphone towers to the point that the city really can only regulate the tower’s height and setbacks,” Maniaci said. “There was very little the city could do and can do to stop it when it comes to a disguised cellphone tower.” He said because of the state law and city codes, a public hearing on the cell tower was not required. This is contrary to the proposed 175-foot monopole cell tower in February. A special hearing was held for that proposed tower because the developer sought a special use permit from the city.
At that hearing, area residents spoke about their shared concerns about a decline in property values if the tower is built, saying it would aesthetically ruin the neighborhood. Supporters of the tower said the new tower, which was proposed by Network Real Estate LLC, acting agents for AT&T, was needed because they were unable to collocate, or share, another tower.
The developer behind the 155-foot cell tower didn’t seek a special use permit. Instead it proposed building a tower that was allowed under city code and state law because it “is a disguised cell tower.” A disguised cell tower could, per current city code, be made to look like a range of structures, including a clock tower, an observation tower, a water tower or artificial trees.
This tower is 10 feet shorter than what was initially proposed in May.
According to what was proposed in May, the tower would be a monopole tower with no lighting proposed. Plans called for it to be located on land adjacent to self-storage buildings.
City officials said there are other disguised cell towers or cell antennas in Washington, including some antennas on water towers. Other disguised towers include the flagpole on Cecilia Drive, which is located roughly a third of a mile away from Alberta Lane.
According to Maniaci, builders have up to six months to begin construction on the cell tower. If the six-month window elapses, then the company — Tower Co. 2013 for the benefit of AT&T Mobility — behind the tower would need to reapply for a building permit.
The permit for the cell tower was one of seven commercial-related or large-scale building permits issued last month. Those permits included one for the installation of underground utilities at 1450 Huxel Drive, which is the future site of a Missouri Furniture store; a permit for the installation of solar panels and ongoing construction at 1901 Rabbit Trail Drive, which is the site of the Bank of Franklin County’s new branch building; a permit for interior renovations at 1937 Bedford Center Drive, which is the location of Rent One; and a permit to remodel office space at 10 E. Third St.