A winning bidder has been selected to replace a long-planned low-water crossing on the east end of Union.
At a special meeting of the Board of Aldermen in January 18, Pace Construction Co., of St. Louis, was approved to replace the Denmark Road bridge over Birch Creek. The company will receive just over $1 million to complete the job.
Pace was the lowest of three bidders, beating out Don Schnieders Excavating Co., of Jefferson City, which bid $1.1 million.
Union is paying 20 percent of the cost, with federal money administered through the East-West Gateway Council of Governments covering the remainder.
The contract with Pace includes replacing an existing low-water crossing, where cars pass through shallow water over a concrete pad.
Construction on the project was expected to start “immediately,” Zimmermann told aldermen before the unanimous vote in favor of approving the construction contract with Pace.
The project, which includes using some precast beams, cost about 9 percent more than the original estimate, Zimmermann said.
“Given that the estimate was prepared prior to COVID happening, and all the material shortages that you’ve seen in the last two years, I think the bids are actually pretty good,” he said.
Mayor Bob Schmuke agreed.
The new bridge will have to be built at the same site as the low-water crossing after the existing crossing is removed, Zimmermann said.
That means the road will be closed for a while and a detour will be in place for an uncertain period of time, from when pilings are driven into the ground until the new bridge is ready for traffic.
The bridge is located just west of Interstate 44 and south of Highway 50.
Union initially wanted to start construction on the bridge over Birch Creek in 2020, after starting to acquire right of way in February of that year.
Along with the COVID-19 pandemic, the project was delayed by a longer-than-expected land acquisition process that finally wrapped up in May 2021, when Union entered a right-of-way agreement with Herman and Connie Grimes.
The 101-foot-long bridge will be the longest the city of Union owns, according to previous Missourian reporting. It will have 6-foot-wide sidewalks on each side.
The city has discussed replacing the low-water crossing since at least as far back as 2016, when Union applied for federal Surface Transportation Program funding for the bridge. That year, Zimmermann said the top slab on the crossing had “failed.”
The project is considered the third phase of Denmark Road improvements. The first phase was completed in 2014 and included new lanes and shoulders from Prairie Dell Road to just east of St. Andrews Drive. Sidewalks also were installed along that stretch of road.
The second phase was finished in summer 2018 and included a new bridge near St. Andrews Drive constructed over an unnamed tributary of the Bourbeuse River.
As part of the project, a new roundabout was built at Denmark Road and St. Andrews Drive. The roundabout is designed to address speeding issues in the area.
Other improvements made to the road included lane widening, resurfacing and sidewalk construction from St. Andrews Drive to Grandview Farms Drive.