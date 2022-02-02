Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Snow this morning will become lighter this afternoon. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. High around 25F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Periods of snow. Low 17F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.