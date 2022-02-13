Administrators with the Washington School District say renovations at the Washington Middle School will likely be completed later this spring.
Assistant Superintendent John McColloch, who is overseeing the project, said the former library has been partitioned into office space; a new 1,093-square-foot science, technology, engineering and math lab; an IT and computer server room; counseling areas; and a conference room.
Builders are waiting for some materials and insulation to finish the interior of those new rooms, but have recently focused their efforts on completing the new library.
Construction on the library has been delayed about a month and a half because of material shipment problems, he said.
Upgrading from 1,976 square feet to 3,175 square feet, the new library on the southeast side of the middle school has a roof and walls, but interior work is still needed.
“They’ve got the roof covered, they’ve got the windows in so moisture, when it rains or snows, is not getting in the interior,” McColloch said.
Workers from St. Louis general contractor K&S Associates started hanging drywall this week, he said. Flooring is scheduled to be installed the first week of March and furniture soon after. The furnace is slated to go in around the same time. McColloch is hoping to welcome students and staff into the new areas around spring break, the third week of March.
A green room studio and a “makerspace,” which is an area where students can get hands-on learning experience with technology are going into the new library.
Until the library is completed, McCulloch said students have been checking books out online and librarian Valerie Jankowski has been traveling from class to class with a cart of books.
While work has been progressing, the books have been stored in locations around the district, with many removed from the old South Point Building, which is scheduled for demolition.
Already completed is a secure vestibule at the entrance to the building, requiring visitors to be authorized by a building secretary before entering the building. WMS was the last school in the district to upgrade its entrance.
McCulloch said it’s hard to estimate, but the work is about 75 percent complete.
Construction began in August and the price tag for the projects total $2,667,450. Funds were raised from a 2019 bond that also funded the construction of the new South Point building, among other capital improvement projects.