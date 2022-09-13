Gov. Mike Parson (copy)
In this Missourian file photo, Gov. Mike Parson speaks during a stopover at the Historic Daniel Boone Home July 28 in Defiance. State officials, including Parson, announced Tuesday that American Foods Group LLC is preparing to build a new beef processing plant in Warren County near Foristell. The new facility will create up to 1,300 new jobs, according to the announcement.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen

American Foods Group LLC broke ground Sept. 12 on its well-publicized $800 million beef processing facility in Warren County.

AFG’s facility is expected to bring 1,300 local jobs and have an annual economic impact of $1 billion, according to previous Missourian reporting. Located near the intersection of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Archer Road between Wright City and Foristell on Interstate 70, the plant is expected to open in 2024. 