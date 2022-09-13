American Foods Group LLC broke ground Sept. 12 on its well-publicized $800 million beef processing facility in Warren County.
AFG’s facility is expected to bring 1,300 local jobs and have an annual economic impact of $1 billion, according to previous Missourian reporting. Located near the intersection of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Archer Road between Wright City and Foristell on Interstate 70, the plant is expected to open in 2024.
Originally announced as a $450 million, 500,000-square-foot facility, AFG’s plant and its pricetag have increased to 775,000 square feet and $800 million.
“This (plant) is a major development that will benefit Missouri’s agricultural producers and consumers for years to come,” Gov. Mike Parson, who was at the groundbreaking, said in a release. “With $94 billion contributed to our economy annually, we appreciate that agriculture is our number one industry.
Based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, AFG employs more than 4,500 people and annually ships over 5 million pounds of beef from its eight facilities in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Ohio, Nebraska, South Dakota, Illinois and the state of Washington.
Steve Etcher, business development manager for the Greater Warren County Economic Development Council, said the processing center in Warren County will be comparable to some of AFG’s larger plants, according to previous reporting.
There are few large beef processing facilities in Missouri, with the exception of Missouri Prime Beef Packers in Pleasant Hope. Expected to process about 2,400 head of cattle per day, AFG will purchase as few as one head of cattle from farmers.
“Today marks the start of our future in Warren County, Missouri, the addition of industry-needed hook space and fulfilling the needs of our customers, partners, and consumers for beef demand,” Steve Van Lannen, AFG president and COO, said in the release.