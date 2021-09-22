In a special East Central College board of trustees meeting Monday evening, the board approved a contract with Cochran Engineering, of Union, for the design of a pedestrian bridge and the related bidding and other services.
The contract, which does not include the construction cost of the bridge, totals $314,860 and will be funded with state appropriations that were earmarked for the maintenance and repair of campus facilities. Most of that bill — $179,920 — is a fee for the elevation survey, preliminary design, final design and bidding phase of the project, which Cochran will oversee.
The board approved Cochran, which did a feasibility study for the new bridge this summer, over other bidders largely because of its familiarity with the project, ECC President Dr. Jon Bauer said in the meeting. Brad Dunagan, a project engineer with Cochran, presented the results of the study in the board’s July meeting. Cochran’s engineers found that chemicals used in de-icing products had seeped into the concrete of the pedestrian bridge spanning Buescher Hall and the Donald Shook Student Center, causing irreparable damage.
Bauer said he would keep the board updated through the design and construction process, which he said will ideally start in the spring and probably continue through the 2022-23 school year. Cochran and the board will settle on a design for the bridge in the coming months.
In the meeting, the board also approved the bid of Franklin County Construction, of New Haven, to renovate a room on the second floor of Hansen Hall to accommodate the relocation of ECC’s graphic design program. The college will use facility fees to pay the $38,145 tab. According to the meeting agenda, the relocation gives the graphic design department a larger space and allows for the art department to be in a centralized location.
The trustees also agreed to approve a change order with St. Charles-based TSI Global Companies to allow for work on additional external doors to install touchless controls, increasing accessibility for people with disabilities. The change order totals $31,067 and will be funded using Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds.