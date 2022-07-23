Construction on the Highway 47 bridge over Interstate 44 and the adjoining exit and entrance ramps in St. Clair is “approximately halfway done,” said Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) engineer Stepehn O’Connor.
The construction is part of a $4.2 million project to replace the decks on their existing steel girders, according to previous Missourian reporting.
Crews started redirecting traffic to the west half of the bridge Friday morning so they could begin working on the east half, O’Connor said. There will still be only one northbound and one southbound lane of Highway 47 open for drivers.
On Aug. 5-7, crews are scheduled to demolish one half of the bridge, which will result in Highway 47 being closed — with a detour — overnight, O’Connor said, but that could change based on the progress of the crews and the weather. O’Connor said MoDOT will release more information on that as the crews’ work progresses.
All I-44 ramps are open to right turns only at this time, according to a MoDOT press release.
O’Connor said he anticipates the project being complete some time in the fall, but that date could change based on a number of factors including weather and the progress of crews.
“It’s going as expected,” he said.