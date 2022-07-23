Construction on Highway 47 bridge at St. Clair
Buy Now

Construction crews work on the Highway 47 bridge over Interstate 44 near St. Clair on May 16. 

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

Construction on the Highway 47 bridge over Interstate 44 and the adjoining exit and entrance ramps in St. Clair is “approximately halfway done,” said Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) engineer Stepehn O’Connor.

The construction is part of a $4.2 million project to replace the decks on their existing steel girders, according to previous Missourian reporting.