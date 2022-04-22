Construction on Bank of Franklin County’s flagship branch is nearing completion, and President Bob Dobsch said the lobby doors will be open to the public sometime in June.
Dobsch said he could not give an exact opening date for the branch at 1901 Rabbit Tail Drive due to the ongoing supply chain disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The branch was originally expected to be completed at the end of last year, according to Missourian archives.
Construction was expected to cost about $4 million, according to the building permit filed with the city. Dobsch declined to give an updated figure, but said, “It was more than what we expected from a financial standpoint.”
Architecture and construction work is being done by Washington Engineering & Architecture Inc. and Jasper Builders Inc.
Boasting two 2,500-square-foot, open-concept areas on the building’s first floor for the bank’s lobby and mortgage arm, the new branch also has 7,500 square feet of backroom operation space on the second floor and room for an adjacent retail space on the first level. The signs for Starbucks were installed recently, causing a buzz on social media. Dobsch said he did not know an exact opening date for the Seattle-based coffee company, but expected it to be around the same time the bank opens.
A previous standalone Starbucks location opened at 3081 Phoenix Center Drive in Washington in 2007 and closed in 2013. Repeated calls to the Starbucks media relations line were not returned as of The Missourian’s print deadline.
Dobsch said the new branch will look different from the bank’s other locations on Eighth Street, in Krakow, in New Haven and in O’Fallon. Gone will be the conventional teller counter. Instead, “universal bankers” will greet customers as they walk into the building with a tablet and be able to address most customers’ needs from the floor of the lobby. Becky Buhr, the bank’s senior vice president of finance and retail operations, said that includes teller transactions, account openings or closings, loan applications and debit card printing.
“The whole point is to make this whole thing quick and efficient,” Buhr said. “You also don’t want people to have to go from one point to another, so you won’t have to be passed down the line.”
If more privacy is needed, several “huddle rooms” will serve as office spaces where bankers and customers can discuss confidential information. In these areas, bank officials also are expecting to offer on-demand virtual conferencing if someone has a question that can be answered by a bank employee from their desk.
Buhr said she expects there to be four to five universal bankers to help customers in the main lobby and the same number of mortgage officers. About 36 people will work at the branch in total.
Additionally, Interactive Teller Machines (ITMs), which have already been installed at other Bank of Franklin Country locations, will be installed for those who want to make loan payments, cash a check, deposit money or withdraw funds. ITMs are basically ATMs, but instead of written prompts on a screen, customers speak virtually with a teller stationed at Bank of Franklin County’s New Haven Branch to guide them through a transaction.
In addition to ITM’s inside the lobby and outside the bank’s entrance, there will be two drive-thru ITM’s as well as a Starbucks drive-thru.
Dobsch, who has been in banking for 42 years, said banking has been changing continuously since he started, so the change in operations at the new location was not a difficult transition.
“You can’t do anything but embrace change,” he said. “... With technology, change is every day so (my philosophy is) either embrace it or be unhappy.”