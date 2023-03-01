Washington Library HVAC Update

Washington Public Library Director Nelson Appell points to the ceiling Feb. 27 while giving a tour of the HVAC construction to library board of trustees members. The ongoing $1.2 million project is replacing the buildings existing heating and cooling system.  Missourian Photo/Ethan Colbert.

The Washington Public Library remains a construction zone. 

“We are living in a world of unfinished business,” Washington Public Library Director Nelson Appell said during Monday’s meeting of the library’s board of trustees. Appell presented the trustees with information about the ongoing $1.2 million project to remove and replace the library’s heating and cooling system. 