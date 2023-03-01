The Washington Public Library remains a construction zone.
“We are living in a world of unfinished business,” Washington Public Library Director Nelson Appell said during Monday’s meeting of the library’s board of trustees. Appell presented the trustees with information about the ongoing $1.2 million project to remove and replace the library’s heating and cooling system.
Currently, two-thirds of the second floor of the library is closed to patrons. A significant portion of the library’s nonfiction section is in boxes and shelves are disassembled or under large sheets of plastic as crews work to dismantle the old heating and cooling system.
Appell said the books in boxes are still available for patrons to check out, however patrons will need to put a hold on the book so that it can be retrieved by a library staff member.
Once the initial phase of renovations are complete, Appell said the remaining portion of the second floor will close as well as the office area on the main floor.
“During this phase, people will not be able to access the adult fiction, adult non-fiction, and large print books. During the second phase of the project, some library staff members will temporarily work out of the city’s engineering office, which is on the main floor of Washington City Hall.
Appell said library staff will also be utilizing the library’s meeting rooms as temporary office space.
The children’s section, hallways and meeting rooms will be closed during the third phase of the renovations.
During this phase, Appell said patrons will be directed to use alternative entrances into the library.
Appell said the construction has resulted in fewer patrons coming into the library.
“I think most people are simply staying away because they know that we have all of this work going on,” Appell said. He said the renovations had no impact on the decision by the planning committee of the Missouri Book Festival to postpone the festival until 2024.
Appell said while the disruptions have impacted library operations and the number of patrons using the library, he thinks “this is better than closing down the library for two or three months.”
The contractor, Veregy, had initially recommended that the library close for 10 to 12 weeks in order for the work to be completed. However, city officials wanted the library to stay open to the public.
Library Board Chair Diane Lick agreed with Appell, commending the library staff for being flexible.
“I’ve had multiple people tell me how great the staff has been (during this time),” Lick said.
Appell said Veregy should also be recognized for their work.
“Veregy has been so great to work with. They are extremely communicative, even as the schedule changes day to day,” Appell said. He said the contractor regularly provides himself and other staff members with updates and together they discuss the upcoming work.
He stressed that the project, which is expected to be completed in late April or early May, is on schedule.
“We want to be mostly done in time for the summer reading season,” Appell told The Missourian after the meeting. “So, I think we are making great progress, especially since we are looking to be finished right on schedule.”
In other business, Appell provided the trustees with an update on Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s proposed library reforms that would require Missouri’s public libraries to adopt policies on the age-appropriateness of literature within that particular library’s collection. The libraries also would be prevented from using state funds “to purchase or acquire materials in any form that appeal to the prurient interest of any minor.”
“This proposal is now House Bill 1159,” Appell said. The bill is sponsored by Rep. Mazzie Boyd, R-Hamilton, a first-term legislator from northwest Missouri.
“It has had a first reading, a second reading, but that’s it,” Appell said. The bill has no co-sponsors and has not been referred to a committee for review.
The measure — which is overwhelmingly opposed by a number of libraries, including Scenic Regional Library — could cost libraries tens of thousands of dollars if they don’t comply to the rule. The Washington Public Library board opted to not take a position on the proposed reforms.