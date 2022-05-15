Downtown Washington will have to wait until later in the summer for Andy’s Produce to make its debut, the business announced via Facebook.
Because of construction component shortages — namely a garage door and a sprinkler system — owner Cheryl Orlando said Andy’s will open sometime in July rather than the planned June 1 opening. She said there is not a hard date yet, but building owners, Lisa Brown and Dale Greife, are “doing their best” to prepare the building at 14 W. Main St. for the grocer. Orlando said Andy’s will be ready to move in when construction is completed.
“I know it’s kind of unfortunate that we can’t give anybody a date, but we’re just waiting on when everything is going to get in,” Orlando said. “It’s kind of out of our hands at the moment.”
Until then, she said operations remain the same at the Union location.