Union Expressway
City of Union

The city of Union is looking for financial help after costs for the planned Union Expressway skyrocketed, but Franklin County appears resistant to assisting its partner on the project.

Cochran Engineering, consultant on the 0.7-mile bridge and roundabout project estimates the cost of Union’s portion of the project to be $12.07 million, up from an originally budgeted $8.67 million, a 39.2 percent increase. Union is working with Franklin County on the construction project. The city is responsible for the elevated bypass route and bridge over the Bourbeuse River.