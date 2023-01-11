The city of Union is looking for financial help after costs for the planned Union Expressway skyrocketed, but Franklin County appears resistant to assisting its partner on the project.
Cochran Engineering, consultant on the 0.7-mile bridge and roundabout project estimates the cost of Union’s portion of the project to be $12.07 million, up from an originally budgeted $8.67 million, a 39.2 percent increase. Union is working with Franklin County on the construction project. The city is responsible for the elevated bypass route and bridge over the Bourbeuse River.
Franklin County is financing construction of a roundabout near the current intersection of Highway 47 north and Old County Farm Road. Those costs have climbed to $2.54 million, up from the previously budgeted $1.65 million, a 54-percent jump, according to Cochran.
The combined project is now budgeted at $14.67 million.
“I think everybody is aware that prices have been increasing on projects the last several months,” Union City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann told aldermen at their Jan. 3 Personnel, Finance and Public Works Committee meeting. “MoDOT is reporting that they are looking at a 30 percent increase across the board for projects.”
The city of Union originally planned to pay $1.9 million of the roadway and bridge portion of the Union Expressway project, while Franklin County was to pay $660,003 of the cost for a roundabout at the northern end of the project, according to previous Missourian reporting. Federal funds administered through the East-West Gateway Council of Governments was to pay for the rest.
“We have an agreement with Franklin County that every cost over the base project be shared evenly,” Zimmermann said.
With the project around $4.4 million over budget, Union is responsible for half that, or $2.2 million, plus the original $1.9 million, Zimmermann said.
“We don’t have $2.2 million sitting in a pot for us to use,” he said.
Zimmermann talked to East-West Gateway about the higher costs. “They don’t really have any additional funding,” he explained.
East-West Gateway told Zimmermann there are two routes forward, to continue with the expressway project and meet the extra cost or back out of the project and reapply for the new cost of the expressway. “They did not recommend the second option,” he added.
The only agency sitting on a “pot of money” is Franklin County, Zimmermann said. The county is expected to have around $12 million remaining in federal American Rescue Plan Act money after a committee made up of commissioners, other county officials and area business leaders recommended awarding $6 million to agencies in the county.
“What I would recommend we do is talk to Franklin County about sharing their ARPA money to offset this overrun on this project,” Zimmermann said.
The city committee voted to try to set up a meeting with Franklin County.
Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said Thursday that he had not heard from the city about a meeting.
Brinker said it is the county’s responsibility to pay for any unexpected costs on the roundabout, while the city should pay for any cost overruns for the bridge and road portion.
“We will fund our overruns, when and if they occur,” he said. “I wouldn’t even think about asking Union for assistance, and I’m trying to figure out why on earth they would ask us for assistance on their specific project.”
Brinker also discussed the project with the Missouri Department of Transportation, he said.
“MoDOT’s words to me were the city of Union hasn’t been doing anything, and they’re going to start jeopardizing the entire project if they don’t start acting,” Brinker said. “I started to get concerned about that, but it’s not up to us here at the county, our project is on schedule, and we’re awaiting progress from Union.”
MoDOT did not make that statement about the city, Stephen O’Connor, MoDOT area engineer for Franklin and Jefferson Counties said Thursday afternoon.
“The city and county are responsible for their individual projects that when finished will complete the Union Expressway,” O’Connor said.
Mayor Bob Schmuke asked Zimmermann what is the city’s “drop dead date” to go forward with the Union Expressway.
Zimmermann replied that the city is now in the right-of-way acquisition phase, and the deadline for the city to acquire needed land and submit documentation for it is around July 15. That would allow the project to go out for bid around November or December.
The city could also ask for a one-year extension on the project, Zimmermann said. “We’ve done that a few times,” he said.
The Union Expressway has already been dealing with uncertainty in recent months. Union officials publicly questioned going forward with the project after MoDOT announced plans in May 2022 for $86 million in safety and capacity improvements on Highway 47 between Washington, through Union to St. Clair as part of its $10 billion Statewide Transportation Improvement Program. The city’s consultant, H3 Studio, also presented an alternative bypass in 2022 as part of Union’s comprehensive plan update.
But Zimmermann ultimately expressed the advantages of the already planned Union Expressway, saying in August 2022 it was the most “financially feasible” of the bypass routes considered and was better funded than MoDOT’s planned Highway 47 improvements, which could still be jeopardized if the state repeals its fuel tax increase.
O’Connor said whatever happens with the Union Expressway will not impact MoDOT’s plans for Highway 47.
“The capacity and safety improvements to 47 will be constructed regardless,” he said.