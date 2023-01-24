Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.