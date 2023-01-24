Conservation officials confirmed Tuesday that a mountain lion had been spotted east of Washington near Straatmann Feed & Transfer, Inc.
Conservation Agent Ben Pursley said the mountain lion was first spotted Monday evening after being hit by a trailer being pulled by a vehicle driving on Old Highway 100.
“After being hit by the trailer, it seemed to be pretty dazed and laid on the highway for a bit. Then it got up and walked off sometime later,” Pursley said. He and MDC Wildlife Damage Biologist Patrice Pyatt scoured the ground area looking for the mountain lion on Tuesday morning.
“We found some blood and some hair samples, but we didn’t find it,” Pursley said. “So that means it likely survived and is now off doing what mountain lions do in nature.”
According to Pursley, the blood and hair samples will undergo testing in a laboratory. The testing, which will confirm the sex of the mountain lion, will also reveal its genetic lineage.
“We will be able to see where exactly this mountain lion comes from,” Pursley said. Previously tested mountain lions in Missouri typically originated in Nebraska or South Dakota, he said.
According to MDC’s official tracker, this sighting will likely go down as the 101st sighting of a mountain lion in Missouri since the department began tracking sightings in 1994.
“That doesn’t mean that there have been 100 different mountain lions spotted in Missouri,” Pursley said. “These animals are very transitory and they move often.”
The most recent sighting of a mountain lion was in mid-to-late December in the Hermann area, Pursley said.
“There has been a rash of sightings in recent months along the Missouri River corridor,” Pursley said. “We suspect this is the same animal that was spotted in those instances.”
Pyatt said the river valley could potentially “be a natural funnel for mountain lions entering Missouri.”
“It could be that they are finding a healthy population of prey, ample shelter in the forest along the river and the water from the river as to why there have been so many sightings,” Pyatt said.
According to officials, the last time that there was a confirmed mountain lion sighting in Franklin County was in July 2022 when a hunter’s trail camera captured a photo of a mountain lion strolling through the area. There was also a sighting in June 2021 of a mountain lion in Franklin County.
“Even though we do have mountain lions in Missouri, sightings of them are extremely rare. I always tell people that if you see one, then count yourself lucky,” Pursley said. “They are very skiddish animals. If you are to see one, it is likely on the run away from you.”
Pursley said the conservation department does not believe the mountain lion poses any threats to the public.
“It is extremely unlikely to attack. So there should not be any concerns to the public,” Pursley said. “My only concern is about the animal itself and for its well-being. I would hate to see or hear that it is suffering.”
Pursley urged anyone who sees the animal to report the sighting to him or other conservation officials. Though he cautions that people should not actively go out and seek the mountain lion as some form of a trophy hunt.
“There is no open season for mountain lions in Missouri,” Pursley said. “The only justification you would have for killing it is if it was attacking you or your personal property.”