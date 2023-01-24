Mountain Lion
A mountain lion is pictured Monday, Jan. 23, resting on Old Highway 100, east of Washington, after being struck by a trailer being pulled by a vehicle. The mountain lion later got up and walked away. 

 Submitted Photo.

Conservation officials confirmed Tuesday that a mountain lion had been spotted east of Washington near Straatmann Feed & Transfer, Inc. 

Conservation Agent Ben Pursley said the mountain lion was first spotted Monday evening after being hit by a trailer being pulled by a vehicle driving on Old Highway 100.

