ST. LOUIS — Great horned, barred, barn, or screech — owls are among us, so why not learn more about them?
These nocturnal birds of prey have many fascinating secrets to reveal.
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is teaming up with the World Bird Sanctuary (WBS) to present two free online “All About Owls” statewide virtual school programs in February. The programs are designed to help students gain a better understanding of and appreciation for Missouri’s owls.
The All About Owls programs will take place 10-10:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 7, and Tuesday, Feb. 8. The programs are geared for 3rd grade and up. They will explore the natural history of owls while also introducing students to the concepts of natural selection and adaptation.
These programs are free but require advanced online registration at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Zvg. Teachers should select the day of their preference. One teacher per classroom is required to register using the registration link for their students to attend these virtual programs.
WBS will send out the Zoom link to all registered classroom teachers prior to the program date. Each program can accommodate up to 500 computer logons.
These programs are made possible by an education cooperative agreement between MDC and the WBS and are free for school classes to attend. For over 40 years, the World Bird Sanctuary has helped restore the bald eagle, peregrine falcon and American barn owl from near extinction. They strive to support birds through education, conservation and rehabilitation.