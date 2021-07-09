The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is seeking the public’s opinion on new catfishing regulations.
The comment period is open until Aug. 15.
The first regulation would establish a minimum length limit of 18, 21 or 24 inches for blue catfish and flathead catfish on the Mississippi, Missouri and St. Francis rivers. Currently, there is no minimum length limit for sport fishing, but there is a 15-inch minimum for commercial fisheries. The second would limit sport fishers to only one blue catfish over 30 inches that can be kept from the Missouri or Mississippi rivers.
“After we collect public comments, we can tailor our management strategies to meet the desires of fishers and implement harvest regulations that can improve both sport and commercial fisheries accordingly,” MDC scientist Joe McMullen said in a press release.
He said the conservation department recently did a five-year study of catfish populations, and the results were good. “Our project indicated to us that we’re not in a position where we need to change our regulations to save our fisheries.”
Still, McMullen said the opinions of anglers might have changed over the years.
“Catfishing is phenomenal on the Missouri River,” said Ben Pursley, a conservation agent with MDC assigned to Franklin County.
The boat ramp at Rennick Riverfront Park in Washington is one of the busiest on the Missouri River, he said. There are also boat ramps in New Haven and at Colter’s Landing on Highway 100.
The three main species of catfish people fish for in the river, Pursley said, are channel, blue and flathead catfish.
To comment, go to www.mdc.mo.gov/contact-engage/public-commenting-opportunities/big-rivers-catfish-assessment.