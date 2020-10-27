With days to go before the end of the fall firearms turkey hunting season, Franklin County appears poised to once again finish in the top five of the state’s rankings for most turkeys killed during the seven-week hunting season.
The firearms portion of the fall turkey hunting season ends Oct. 31.
“Traditionally, Franklin County has always been in the top one or top five of both the fall and spring turkey seasons,” said conservation agent Todd Wright, who credits Franklin County’s strong turkey harvest to the diverse habitat in the county.
“Franklin County has prime habitat for turkeys. In the south, we have more forested areas, which they like. In the west, near New Haven, we still have quite a bit of agriculture and cropland. Even in the east, there are still hunting opportunities, though they are more limited now, as that area becomes more urban,” Wright said.
Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation has Franklin County hunters harvesting 84 turkeys, including 19 adult gobblers, or male turkeys. Hunters also have harvested 31 adult hens, seven juvenile gobblers and 27 juvenile hens.
The county trails only Greene County, located in southwest Missouri, in the total number of turkeys harvested. Hunters in Greene County have reported 98 turkeys harvested.
Hunters in adjoining counties have reported the following harvest: Gasconade County, 60 turkeys; Crawford County, 56; Washington County, 45; Jefferson County, 41; Warren County, 27; St. Louis County, 18; and St. Charles County, 16.
While the countywide harvest total is up over adjacent counties, there is only one year in the past five years when fewer turkeys were killed in the county. The year was 2018, when 72 turkeys were killed.
The highest number of turkeys killed in a particular season was in 2015 when 222 turkeys were killed, including 148 in the firearms portion of the season. The remaining 74 turkeys were killed during archery season.
Wright said Franklin County’s turkey harvest numbers will likely continue to climb due to the continuation of archery season through Nov. 13. The archery season will resume Nov. 25, following the state’s firearm portion of the deer season. The final day of archery season is Jan. 31.
“In the past 15 years, the number of hunters participating in the fall firearms season has really fallen off while archery hunting has continued to grow in popularity,” he said.
Statewide, more than 3,124 turkeys have been harvested this year.