After multiple cancellations, Union went ahead with its first Concert in the Park Friday, Aug. 7.
The Melissa Fyr Quintet performed big band and blues standards before an audience of about 60 people in the large pavilion in City Park. The show featured tap dancing and musicians playing a variety of instruments, including a saxophonist and keyboard, and stand-up bass players.
The first two concerts of the season — PayDirt on May 1 and Whiskey Raccoons on June 5 — were canceled after Union initially called off park activities because of the coronavirus pandemic. Though the board of aldermen voted in June to start reopening park facilities, a concert by the Paul Cockrum Trio that was supposed to be part of the July 3 fireworks festivities was canceled because the event was limited to fireworks only.
While others sat around the edge of the pavilion, Gary Massmann and wife Theresa danced during Friday’s show. Their moves were nearly as entertaining as the band. Gary Massmann said they were excited to hear the concerts were finally starting, especially as big band fans.
“It’s great,” he said. “We usually come here every year.”
Though the pavilion is covered, they didn’t really need it, with high temperatures in the mid-80s and the show taking place before rain came in.
“It could not be a nicer evening,” Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said. “The breeze, it could not be better.”
The music was loud enough to be heard from the Splash-N-Swimplex across the street. Attendees social distanced around the pavilion but also were welcome to watch from their vehicles.
After parks were reopened, Pohlmann considered rescheduling the canceled shows, but that was a challenge. “It’s tough trying to schedule something new, with so many variables,” he said.
Union’s one remaining scheduled Concert in the Park is Crossfire on Friday, Sept. 4, though music also is expected to be part of the Oct. 23 Boo Bash.
The Crossfire concert is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. in the park at 500 W. Park Ave. People are welcome to bring coolers and food to the free event.
According to its website, Crossfire is a four-piece band with three lead singers and members who play multiple instruments. The long list of songs the band plays from ranges from hits by The Beatles to Camila Cabello to Brooks and Dunn.