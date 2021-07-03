Mark Molitor of St. Clair enjoys taking his grandchildren to Union’s Veterans Memorial Park, where they walk around the 0.9-mile loop walking trail.
Well, he enjoys the parts of the walking trail within the park. He is not a fan of the area where the path turns into a regular sidewalk and runs along Progress Parkway, the main road leading to the Union Corporate Center industrial park.
“Something is waiting to happen. People come around the curve real quick from the industrial park, and then there’s a straight stretch. And there’s only a curb there to protect you,” Molitor said.
Most of the walking path, which circles the nearly 44-acre park, is away from streets. From the southern end of the sidewalk, it goes through a wooded area, then around the baseball fields before going around the large parking lot. It then goes by the splash park and two small lakes and on the north side of the soccer fields before returning to the narrower sidewalk running along Progress Parkway.
Once they reach the regular sidewalks, walkers headed north go from having trees on their right side to passing cars.
Molitor would like to see either more signs telling drivers to slow down or some sort of barrier placed between the sidewalk and the road. “It’s not safe at certain times,” he said. “It’s kind of a cut through for a lot of people. They cut through Prairie Dell (Road) and cut across to Highway 50. It’s just crazy.”
Overall, Molitor said it is a great park, with three playgrounds for the kids.
Union Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said he hasn’t heard any concerns about the sidewalks at Veterans Memorial Park, but he noted that sidewalks are generally near traffic. He said he is looking at marking the walking paths better at the park. “There’s room for conversations about what paths are used to get to our soccer or baseball fields and what is a trail.”
Veterans Memorial Park officially opened in spring 2017, nearly four years after ground was broken for the project. Along with playing host to baseball and soccer games, the city’s fireworks display will be held there July 3.