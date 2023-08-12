Bill Jakob mugshot

Bill Jakob

A decade after his release from prison, a man convicted in a notorious Franklin County fraud case is back in the spotlight following his ouster from leadership of an American Legion post in Illinois.

St. Clair County Judge Julie Katz in late July reportedly invalidated the results of an election for the new commander of American Legion Post 137 in O’Fallon, Illinois, after members of the post began finding out more about the past of the man who won, 51-year-old Bill Jakob.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.