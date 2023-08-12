A decade after his release from prison, a man convicted in a notorious Franklin County fraud case is back in the spotlight following his ouster from leadership of an American Legion post in Illinois.
St. Clair County Judge Julie Katz in late July reportedly invalidated the results of an election for the new commander of American Legion Post 137 in O’Fallon, Illinois, after members of the post began finding out more about the past of the man who won, 51-year-old Bill Jakob.
Jakob was elected commander in late June after becoming a familiar face at the Legion Hall in O’Fallon over the course of the previous few months. He was active in the Legion Riders, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, and claimed to hold a position with “internal affairs” for the Legion in Illinois. He reportedly told members of the local post he left the military in good standing and was working as a university professor.
After he won the vote to lead the post, however, members began to question Jakob’s claims. Concerns were raised over various aspects of his background — not least of which being his past federal convictions for mail fraud, wire fraud, lying to the FBI and more than a dozen counts of impersonating federal officers, stemming from his shenanigans in Gerald.
In early 2008, Jakob showed up in Gerald and met with Ryan McCrary, then chief of the local police department. Having briefly worked as a security guard for the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis around that same time, Jakob later claimed in court depositions that he told McCrary he was part of the “Federal Law Enforcement Unit.” Soon, however, he had elaborated on those alleged credentials, promoting himself as a member of a U.S. Department of Justice “Multi-Jurisidictional Narcotics Task Force.”
The problem was Jakob was not a member of any such task force, which did not even exist.
“It sounded good,” Jakob told Katie Couric of CBS’ “60 Minutes” in 2008. He may have either purposely or inadvertently lifted the name from the movie “Beverly Hills Cop 2,” which he told Couric he had seen. “Maybe I had it subconsciously in the back of my head,” he said.
Jakob was being interviewed for “60 Minutes” after it emerged that he was not in fact a federal agent, even though he had participated in drug busts, raiding homes armed with a shotgun and pistol, handcuffing people and making arrests on the basis of fictitious warrants in Gerald. He even had a six-pointed star badge with the illusory task force’s name on it, although it was not issued by any government agency. He told Couric he acquired the badge “from the internet.”
After Jakob’s escapades in Gerald caught up with him, he served five years in federal prison. He was released in 2013. In the period before his short-lived career as a fake federal agent fell apart, however, Jakob also pulled off a number of inventive schemes elsewhere in Franklin County, making a variety of dubious claims.
In 2007, he was expelled from Hope Lodge No. 251 Ancient Free and Accepted Masons in Washington for not disclosing his criminal record.
“It’s an unfortunate thing,” Charlie Coy, a past master of the lodge and one of the Masons assigned to investigate the allegations, told The Missourian shortly after Jakob pleaded guilty to federal charges in 2008. “He represented that he had no felony offenses and through our investigation it was brought to light that he was charged with sexually assaulting a minor. Once we confirmed that he lied on his application, the Grand Lodge of the State of the Missouri had to expel him.”
A year before his expulsion from the Masons, he may have also duped a Missourian reporter who wrote an article about Jakob and a Masonic ring he had, which was supposedly kept hidden by his father, a German soldier during World War II, to avoid persecution by Nazi authorities. He also claimed to be working at that time as a pilot transporting organs for organ transplants.
Jakob’s attorney Joel Schwartz later told The Missourian that the story about the ring was really about Jakob’s stepfather, rather than his biological father.
“He stands by the other parts of the story. At this point he doesn’t have anything to lose by perpetuating further lies. He’s already admitted the other things he’s done. I don’t know if the part about being a pilot is accurate though,” Schwartz said.
Prior to his most recent activities at the American Legion post in O’Fallon, Jakob has also previously misrepresented his military service. Although he once claimed to have retired from the Army as a first sergeant after multiple overseas tours and being wounded in Iraq, he later admitted in court that he had in fact received an “other than honorable discharge” from the Missouri Army National Guard. He did not ever serve in Iraq.
