The Union Parks and Recreation Department is moving ahead with plans for a computer system for its new pickleball league despite possible concerns.
The new league will play Monday nights. Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said the league will use software from Top Dog Sports, which does automated standings and schedules opponents based on how a player performed the previous week. The program will cost the city about $40 a month.
“So there’s a lot of computing that has to be done to figure out how many points you scored, how many points were scored against you,” he said. “Because even though they are playing on teams, each person is evaluated individually on how that partner did during that game.”
The website uses algorithms to generate information instantaneously that would take more time to do by hand, Pohlmann said.
An email was sent to parks officials expressing reservations about the Top Dog program. Pohlmann said he was confused by the email, which said there were things the program can’t do.
“It can basically do anything that we would program it to do,” he said.
The people who supposedly had reservations about the program were invited to the Feb. 25, park advisory board meeting, but they did not attend, Pohlmann said.
“There were rumors that people are not happy with it, but everyone I’ve spoken to personally is happy with it,” he said.
A date for the start of league play had not been determined, but Pohlmann said it would be played at the time open pickleball play is currently held, from 5-8 p.m. Mondays. Open play would be held at the same time if there are not enough league players to take up all the courts in the City Auditorium.
“If we don’t get a lot of people signed up for the league, we might just use one court and then allow whatever courts aren’t utilized for the league as open-play courts,” he said.
When Pohlmann took over a year ago, the city had an informal ladder league in place. The sport differs from volleyball, which has a set season schedule, because pickleball players don’t know who they will play from week to week.
“It’s very unique and complicated, but it’s very interesting, too,” he said.