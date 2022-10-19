The city of Union finally has a new comprehensive plan.
The city of Union finally has a new comprehensive plan.
The board of aldermen unanimously approved the once-a-decade plan at its Oct. 10 meeting. It will replace a plan adopted in May 2011.
Comprehensive plans are required for cities in Missouri that have planning and zoning commissions. St. Louis-based H3 Studio was hired by Union city officials in December 2020 to create the plan and is being paid $50,000. H3 presented a draft plan at a June 2022 public workshop, but it took several months to go through the final approval process.
“We’re very pleased with the result,” Union Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder said. “I think it was a good process.”
The plan is largely the same as the draft, Schmieder said.
“We just updated some photographs and some minor changes from the draft into the final (plan),” he said.
After H3 presented its draft, city officials reviewed it and presented a “final draft” to aldermen for their review, Schmieder said. “From there, it was adopted,” he said.
Even though the comprehensive plan has some specific ideas in it, it’s intended to be used as a guide and none of the projects described has been officially approved, Schmieder said.
The aldermen’s vote repealed any part of the earlier comprehensive plan that conflicted with the revised plan.
Mayor Bob Schmuke requested that paper copies of the plan be available for himself and aldermen.
Schmieder hopes to have hard copies of the plan available for city officials and have it on the city’s website this week.
Revitalization of downtown Union, dealing with traffic congestion and upgrades to the area along the Bourbeuse River are among the suggestions in the plan.
The plan calls for the city to create a downtown mixed-use neighborhood zoning category, which would allow for more restaurants and offices to be placed in renovated homes around downtown.
Another new zoning category, mixed-use innovation campus district, could help the city lure more high-tech and advanced industrial uses to the city, such as agriculture technology, information technology, education and health care.
The plan also seeks for Union to double its land size through annexation over the next 30 years, expanding in all directions to even out its borders, particularly toward Interstate 44.
Among the larger potential projects in the plan is a 542-acre park along the Bourbeuse River, with low impact uses like hiking, biking, equestrian and off-highway vehicle trails, as well as a seasonal campground. It could be connected to the rest of the city by a new bicycle and pedestrian trail network.
