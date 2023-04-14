A significant portion of Wednesday’s Washington Parks & Recreation Commission meeting focused on how to respond to complaints regarding the usage of the All Abilities Park playground near Lions Lake.
“Older kids who are using the equipment are making it harder for children with disabilities to enjoy the park,” said Harvey Mendez, a member of the Washington Jaycees, the organization that was the driving force behind the creation of the park in 2013.
The park was specifically designed to provide “inclusive recreation,” which means it goes above and beyond what the Americans with Disabilities Act requires and provides more components or pieces of equipment that are geared toward certain disabilities, according to previous Missourian reporting.
Mendez said the Jaycees would like to see the parks commission restrict park usage at least one hour per day to allow children younger than five and children with disabilities to play freely without worry about interference from older kids. That idea was met with a mixed reaction by city officials and members of the parks commission, who were sympathetic to the children wanting to play at the park but “did not want to discriminate against anybody.”
“We can put up a sign and recommend that time (restriction) but there is no way to really monitor it,” said Washington Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunker. “We don’t have park rangers who patrol the parks and I don’t think this is something that we need to involve the police in.”
Parks Commissioner Betty Werner said she believes “it is an issue of fairness.”
“I’ve experienced people roughhousing on the playground. It is definitely true that 7, 8 and 9-year-olds are definitely rougher than 3, 4 and 5-year-olds,” Werner said. “I think more than anything, what we can do is to try and make people aware of this.”
Parks Commissioner Gavin Woolley agreed, saying he believed what Mendez was looking for was “more of a behavior modification.”
“I don’t think a designated time is the right thing to do,” Woolley said.
Parks commissioners then discussed putting a sign at the playground that would not restrict usage, but remind parents to be mindful of younger children and children with disabilities who use the park. That idea was also met with mixed reactions.
“A sign is meaningless without a time,” said Parks Commissioner Kevin Kriete.
Parks Commission Chair Sparky Stuckenschneider countered that there are “signs throughout the parks system that are not enforceable.”
“It is more of an honor system,” Stuckenschneider said. “You can’t control it. You just have to hope that people will honor the request.”
Dunker said that if the sign “becomes too big of a problem then we can take the sign down.”
Ultimately, the Parks Commission decided not to move forward with the Jaycees’ request to restrict park usage or to install a sign. Instead, they tabled the request until their next meeting on May 10.
After the meeting, Dunker told The Missourian that All Abilities Park playground has grown to be one of the most, if not the most, used playgrounds in the city’s park system.
“It is a destination playground,” Dunker said. “It draws people from out of town to Washington because they want to enjoy the playground.”
The usage of All Abilities Park may prove to be a catalyst for installing a new playground at the site of the former Lions Lake playground, which the city removed in October 2021 due to safety concerns over aging, rusting equipment.
“Right now, (replacing that playground) is not in the budget, but I would be open to putting a playground back there,” Dunker said. He said the location of the former playground, which was located along Grand Avenue near the intersection of Veterans Drive, is an ideal location for a playground given the nearby shelter houses.
Dunker said the earliest a playground could be financed by the city is in 2026, if it is included as one of the projects financed by the half-cent sales tax.
“That is unless we have another group come up with the money to pay for it, or a playground falls in our lap somehow,” Dunker said. In October 2021, city officials estimated that it would take $75,000 to replace the playground.
He said those interested in donating should reach out to the parks department at 636-390-1080.
The development of a master plan for the city’s park system could also shed new light on the needs of a playground in the area. Work on that master plan is slated to begin in 2024.
In the meantime, Dunker said there is an underused playground on the east side of Lions Lake on Tieman Drive. The playground is designed for children between 5 and 12 years old.
“It definitely doesn’t get utilized as much as the others do,” Dunker said. “And I don’t necessarily know why.”