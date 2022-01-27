The Union R-XI School District is considering more building projects.
The board of education voted at its Jan. 19 meeting to hire Navigate Building Solutions to prioritize and come up with cost estimates from an informal list of 38 projects developed at a Jan. 6 meeting.
“It could get overwhelming if you don’t have the plan,” Deputy Superintendent Dr. Mike Mabe told the board. “We could look at a project and kind of ‘ballpark,’ but the major component we are missing is to determine what projects could cost.”
Inflation, scarcity of materials and extended times for items to come in make it even more crucial to have an outside company assisting, Mabe said.
Once an official project list is determined, Navigate will develop a schedule for projects and determine whether a project can be done with district staff or if contractors will be needed.
Ultimately, Navigate will help the district determine funding sources for the projects, Mabe said.
“Is it going to be accomplished out of our money that we budget locally every year? Is it a project that we need to look at other funding sources?” he said.
Mabe said Navigate and the district will present their project list to the board in March. He declined to provide the preliminary list of projects, saying it is a “work in progress.”
Navigate was hired in December to act as project manager for the district’s replacement of the HVAC system at Central Elementary. That project, which is scheduled to start this summer, is estimated to cost $1.5 million.
In addition to what it already is being paid, Navigate will be paid up to $9,902 for developing the additional project list.
Board members were enthusiastic about the potential projects.
“I think the idea to plan it like this makes a whole lot of sense,” Board President Dr. Virgil Weideman said. “This is a pittance, as far as money goes in the big scheme of things, based on what we’re going to spend eventually on 38 different projects.”
Navigate performed similar project manager duties during the $27 million Proposition Wildcats bond package between 2018 and 2020. That bond package featured the construction of the new Prairie Dell Elementary School.