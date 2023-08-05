County commissioners on Thursday approved companies to assist with two large projects.
The county will pay Cochran Engineering of Union an estimated $33,100 to perform on-call consulting services and develop a conceptual design for its new highway department headquarters at 3401 Highway 50, between Union and Beaufort.
The facility will include a 13,000-square-foot shop for 60 workers with six service bays, two bays served by a three-ton crane, a wash bay and a storage bay, according to a contract with Cochran included in the commission’s agenda packet. The building will also include a tire shop and yard area.
It will also house a 6,400-square-foot office for eight highway department officials, as well as a large break room and multipurpose area that includes lockers, showers and restrooms.
The property will additionally include a shooting range for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, which will have a 40-by-60-foot building. The property will have an above ground fuel tank.
The site will be surrounded by chain-link fence, with a security gate at the front of the property and an emergency exit gate on the west side of the property.
Second District Commissioner Dave Hinson asked Franklin County Highway Administrator Jim Grutsch if Cochran had provided a “rough estimate” of what the highway department project will cost. Grutsch said they had yet to do so.
The headquarters building will allow the county to consolidate its two existing highway maintenance facilities, one located on Riverview Place in Union, the other at the intersection of Highways ZZ and C, northwest of Leslie. The project is being built on 41.3 acres the county paid $451,000 for in April.
Commissioners also approved paying Garrett Power Constructors of Union $216,715 to shorten a communications tower the county owns in Pea Ridge in Washington County to 630 feet from its current 1,000 feet. The company will also install lighting purchased from SPX Aids to Navigation, of Charlotte, North Carolina, for an additional $19,402.
The top part of the tower is scheduled to be cut off by helicopter on Sept. 18, Hinson said. “That should be pretty cool to see,” he said.
The Federal Aviation Administration required the tower to be lowered after an aeronautical study found it exceeds obstruction standards of “safe, efficient use and preservation of navigable airspace,” according to the county.
The FAA has now approved the county’s plans for lowering and lighting the tower.
According to a National Transportation Safety Board report, a Piper PA-25 single-seat plane hit a guy-wire 30 feet below the top of the radio tower in overcast conditions in June 1997. The pilot of the plane was killed.
The county bought the tower in 2019 at a Washington County Sheriff’s sale. It provides emergency communications for the southern part of Franklin County.
The county initially paid $108,000 for the tower and 108 acres surrounding it. In May 2021, Franklin County sold 83 acres of the land it bought with the tower for $60,000 to a living trust belonging to then-state Sen. Dave Schatz and his wife, Chara. Schatz previously said the property is adjacent to 1,400 acres he owns, where he has a cabin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.