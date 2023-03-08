The Community Read, a collaboration between the Scenic Regional Library, Washington Public Library, East Central College and Neighborhood Reads, returns this Saturday, and will continue into April.
First launched in 2019, the Community Read was not held for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but was brought back last year.
“Scenic Regional Library really spearheads and they really help drive this,” said Washington Public Library Director Nelson Appell. “We all cooperate and participate, but they’re really the key player.”
Scenic Regional Library Assistant Director Megan Maurer, who has been involved with the Community Read since the beginning, gave equal credit to the other organizations, saying the program came about collaboratively.
“It was something that we all wanted to do,” she said, “but it’s a big project, so it needed a team effort.”
Maurer said what makes this year’s Community Read unique is that it features three different books: “Walking with Peety” by Eric O’Grey with Mark Dagostino for adults, “The Trail” by Meika Hashimoto for teens, and “Madeline Finn and the Shelter Dog” by Lisa Papp for younger children. Copies of each book will be available for free at each participating library branch while supplies last. E-book and e-audiobook copies will also be available for check-out.
“The concept behind the Community Read is that everybody in the community is reading the same book at the same time and then are able to enjoy the conversation and activities centered around the theme of the books,” Maurer said.
“Walking with Peety” tells the story of O’Grey, who was 150 pounds overweight, depressed and sick, when he adopted a middle-aged, overweight shelter dog named Peety. Together, O’Grey and Peety began a journey that saved both their lives by going on walks, playing together, and eating plant-based foods. “The Trail” and “Madeline Finn and the Shelter Dog” similarly focus on themes involving health, exercise and people’s bonds with their dogs.
The Community Read will start with a kickoff event Saturday, March 11, at each branch location. Then, starting Monday, March 20, the participating libraries and their partner organizations will present more than 80 free programs and book discussions throughout Franklin, Gasconade and Warren counties. Activities are planned through April 14.
Book discussions about “Walking with Peety” are planned for March 15 in Hermann, March 16 in New Haven and Union, March 21 in Sullivan, on April 10 and April 19 in Washington, on April 11 and 12 in Pacific and on April 20 in St. Clair. Teen book discussions of “The Trail” will take place April 14 in St. Clair.
Besides the book discussions, activities planned for the Community Read include yoga classes, exercise and movement tracking, kids club events, hiking and backpacking informational programs, craft nights, a pet video contest and events hosted by organizations including the Franklin County Humane Society, Purina Incredible Dog Team, Dry Creek Bloodhounds and Caped Crusaders Cat Rescue. For a complete list of programming, visit thiscommunityreads.org.
Community members will have the opportunity to meet Eric O’Grey, who will share his motivational story at the Scenic Regional Library in Union at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 13. The next day, April 14, the “This Community Reads Culinary Show,” also featuring O’Grey, will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. at Washington West Elementary School.
“It will be a family program. It will be a lot of fun,” said Appell. “So we’re hoping to have lots of vendors there with samples of food and just kind of promote healthy eating, and that’s our big wrap-up party.”