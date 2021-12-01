For many, Thanksgiving is a time of giving, and that spirit was exemplified in the several free Thanksgiving meals provided by community organizations across Franklin County.
St. Francis Borgia Catholic Parish delivered more than 75 meals to families who didn’t have a meal this Thanksgiving due to illness or physical impairments, according to Jeri Heisler, one of the organizers of the effort.
“They were all very touched,” she said, “and just appreciated someone helping them out. And they truly enjoyed having a sense of community.”
The group delivered meals in Washington, Union, Augusta and New Haven, she said.
It was the parish’s first year doing delivery. In years past, it held an in-person event for people in need of a meal, and last year the event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Heisler said volunteers were happy to be back.
“I think all of the volunteers — some of whom are new, many that have volunteered in the past — really enjoyed being there and doing it again,” she said.
She said the parish plans to make the new format permanent and continue deliveries in the future, possibly as an option alongside dine-in and carryout.
“We just want to thank everybody for all their help, and we look forward to doing it again,” Heisler said.
Lang-A-Tang Deli, a restaurant in New Haven, also gave out free Thanksgiving meals.
Owner Megan Lang said she and her husband gave out about 74 meals Thursday. She said the feedback from those receiving a meal was “amazing.”
“People are literally just so in awe that it’s really free,” she said. “We do accept goodwill donations if they feel the need to pay something for it, but honestly, we don’t want anything back. It’s our way to help the community.”
Lang said they did get a lot of last-minute calls from people asking if they had extra meals because their kids were isolated with COVID-19 and unable to go to their family’s Thanksgiving or things of that nature. “And I was like, ‘Yes, this is exactly what this type of thing is for. Come get meals,’ ” she said.
“They were so happy that we do it,” she said. “So it’ll definitely be a tradition that we continue.”
St. Bridget of Kildare Catholic Church in Pacific and Second Blessings Food Pantry in Union also held community Thanksgiving meals.