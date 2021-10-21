The five or 10 minutes people spend completing an online survey could greatly influence the future of Washington’s downtown, according to Tyler King, executive director for Downtown Washington Inc.
“We are hoping to gather as much data as possible to see what people are looking for in downtown, either in hopes of recruiting new businesses or learning about what amenities we may be missing downtown,” King said.
He said results of the survey, which are being collected by Missouri Main Street Connection and then shared with the downtown board, will be used by the Downtown Washington Inc. board of directors to make a series of “short-term strategies” that King said will be aimed at transforming downtown.
This is the first time in several years that the community has been surveyed about its downtown shopping district, according to King.
More than 300 people have responded to the online survey since it went live, King said. He is hoping to double or triple the number of responses by the time the survey goes offline Oct. 22.
The survey asks respondents a series of questions, including where they live, where they work, how often they go downtown, what businesses they visit or spend the most time at and what types of businesses they hope to see downtown.
“I want to hear from everybody,” King said. “I want to hear from people who live here downtown, from people who work here and live elsewhere in Washington or out in the community, from people who only come here to shop or eat at our restaurants rather than go into St. Louis. I want to hear from everybody because every opinion matters.”
He continued, “The more opinions we have, the more accurate we can be with our strategies and how we use these results to recruit businesses.”
King said he would be “ecstatic” if the survey acted as a catalyst for entrepreneurs to open new businesses downtown.
“Downtown is a great place to work, to play and to stay. The more opportunities we have to talk about what we have and what we can do to fill the void from what we are missing, the better,” King said. “We are here as a resource for people who want to start a business.”