All of the wine glasses were long sold out by mid-afternoon Sunday, the final day of the Art Fair and Winefest in Washington. Wine glasses were given with tickets, so this was a great sign, Downtown Washington Inc. Event Coordinator Cassidy Lowery said.
“That means we had a lot of people down here and a lot of people going through the tasting and drinking because we ordered just as many as we normally do,” she said.
Lowery said she ordered 1,200 new glasses, and when adding the people who bought old glasses once the new ones ran out, about 2,000 people joined the wine portion of the event.
At the 40th annual festival, wine vendors ranging from Augusta Winery to Ownesville-based White Mule Winery filled the farmers' market pavilion. Along Main Street, vendors sold goods that ranged from t-shirts to soaps to snacks as hundreds of people at a time shopped and talked.
“It’s been a great weekend,” Lowery said. Volunteer wine pourer Valerie Rodgers agreed.
She watched festival-goers express their love for wine and the food, and she noted the “good conversation, people just meeting people.” She added, “It’s awesome just seeing people see each other again.”
In addition to locals, she talked with some people from California who were visiting family, she said.
The turnout was better than Lowery expected, she said, and she had predicted big crowds already. Organizers had estimated 8,000 to 10,000 people would visit, according to previous Missourian reporting.
First-time vendor Mike Medows said there were “more people than I expected.” He and his wife, Karen, stood by a stand filled with pieces made from horseshoes and other forms of metal art as part of their Union-based Iron Rose Metal Art. They said they sold about 15 works by mid-afternoon Sunday. There were about 40 pieces remaining.
“You know, our mission at the end of the day is to get the downtown district busy and the businesses on Front Street and Main Street, for them to have a good weekend,” Lowery said. After the festival ended for the night on Friday and Saturday, the downtown area “was packed.”
Located in the parking lot just east of the festival, local farmers’ market vendors noticed the benefit too.
Darlean Garcia, who has sold baked goods under the farmers’ market tent Darlean’s Baked Goods for five years, said she sold out of nearly all her products in one day. Of her hundreds of servings of breads, pies, cakes, doughnuts and more, only five loafs of apple bread remained. She had expected to vend for a second day, but there was no need, she said.
She made $296, and that was excluding the change she had not yet counted, she said. This fast and big sale meant she could check out the festival and sip some wine.
“We showed up for 40 years,” Lowery said, “and definitely the crowds did too.”