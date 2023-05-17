More than 40 people gathered Monday to honor law enforcement officers killed or injured in the line of duty as part of National Police Week’s Police Memorial Day.
National Police Week continues through May 20.
Washington has held the special ceremony to honor National Police Week since 2001.
“It’s always a really touching event,” Sgt. Mike Grissom of the Washington Police Department said. “Obviously, it has a little bit of a different meaning this year considering the tragedy we all saw in Hermann. It’s definitely just a reminder to hug your kids a little tighter before you come to work the next day.”
National Police Week is dedicated to honor the men and women in law enforcement who have given their lives in the line of duty.
To date, 42 police officers and law enforcement officers have been killed in the line of duty this year, according to the National Officer Down Memorial Page. The National Officer Down Memorial Page is a nationwide database chronicling the stories of the police officers killed in the line of duty using press reports and publicly available documents to compile statistics.
Since the national database began being compiled, the memorial page has records of 26,308 law enforcement officers being killed in the line of duty. This includes the 246 officers who died in 2022.
“It’s always a somber week,” Washington Police Chief Jim Armstrong said. “But it’s important that we remember. And I always say this, but I truly appreciate the community support we get.”
The Rev. Mike Boehm of St. Francis Borgia Parish and a police chaplain opened the ceremony with a prayer asking God to protect those who protect the community. Officers later presented the national police officers memorial flag at half-staff.
The Washington High School concert choir performed the National Anthem as they have the past several years.
“This has always been a special honor for us,” WHS Choir Director Jessie Patterson said. “We hold our police officers in the highest of esteem, and they are heroes especially for high school students.”
“I think it’s very important to the community,” WHS sophomore Olivia Strubberg said about the event. “Because all these people give up their safety for us to feel our safety.”
Both Mayor Doug Hagedorn and Life Stream Church Pastor Paul Scheperle recognized the recent passing of Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith of Hermann in their remarks.
“Even though fallen officer Detective Sgt. Major Griffith is not from Washington, our community still grieves for him and his family,” Mayor Hagedorn said. “We give thanks for the special courage of the fallen, those whose watch ended with their lives. We cannot repay our debt to them or their families, we can only acknowledge that debt which we do today with pride and great affection from the entire city of Washington.”
Pastor Scheperle told the audience to strive not to let the grief turn into anger or depression, but love instead.
“May we continue to pray for the recovery of Officer Adam Sullentrup, and continue to pray for the family of Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith,” he said, “and let us continue to pray for the city of Hermann and the city of Rosebud.”
Several members of the Washington Fire Department and Washington Emergency Medical Services attended the ceremony.
Emergency Medical Technician LeAnne Wiedmann said it was important for her to attend the ceremony because the departments are all a team.
“We work really closely together on a lot of calls. We’re like one big family. We are here for each other,” she said.
