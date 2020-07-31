Members of the Union Board of Aldermen will discuss additions to its contract with Cochran Engineering related to the proposed $12 million Union Expressway at the city’s Monday, Aug. 3, meeting of the personnel, finance and public works committee.
The additions include more traffic analysis required by the Missouri Department of Transportation, as well as services for surveying and relocating mussels found in the Bourbeuse River around the proposed bridge that is a key part of the expressway, according to the agenda packet.
The agreement also includes a biological assessment if federally listed species are found during the survey.
Cochran, Union, has worked to design the project. It is working with the city and Franklin County on grant applications.
The project features the seven-tenths of a mile Union Expressway itself, which includes a new bridge over the Bourbeuse River and roadway connecting to the current south Highway 47 intersection with Highway 50.
Drivers will exit Highway 47 on the north end at a proposed roundabout near the current intersection with Old County Farm Road.
The meeting also will include a discussion on the 2020 property tax rate and setting a meeting to vote on the levy.