Franklin County will need more information from the city of New Haven before deciding on a request for $2 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The city is seeking funding for a new municipal building, including a city hall and police station. According to an application filed with the county, the city also has $371,000 in capital outlay funds to go toward a new municipal building in the future.
The city claims it has outgrown its current facility at 101 Front St., a location it says leads to delayed police response times because it is on the Missouri River side of the railroad tracks.
“A new municipal building would better serve the citizens of New Haven by location and allow for quicker response times from the New Haven Police Department,” the application said. “More space and a new building would also… serve the citizens.”
Among the questions the county asks in its application is how the funds would help an entity respond to or recover from COVID-19. New Haven responded that the new building, located on Highway 100, would have a customer window to separate staff, while also making police more accessible in medical emergencies.
While it did not make a final decision, the county’s ARPA Committee expressed concerns about the project at its Tuesday, Jan. 24, meeting. First District Commissioner Todd Boland asked how you can give a city $2 million that’s total annual budget is $4.68 million. “I realize things cost, but — boy,” he said.
Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker questioned using ARPA money for the project. “It sounds more administrative that it does from an emergent service provision perspective,” he said. “And I think these funds can impact a whole lot more out there in the fashion that we have thus far than building an administration offices for a municipality in my mind’s eye. Unless they come back with some compelling stuff, I’m hard-pressed to support this.”
The committee, made up of the three county commissioners, Auditor Angela Gibson, Treasurer Debbie Aholt and four business officials, has voted to award millions to nonprofit groups, including agencies that assist domestic violence victims and people without homes, along with municipal projects like a water tank in Washington.
The committee tabled New Haven’s request so it can seek more information.
Calvey Creek Sewer District
In December, the ARPA Committee recommended paying half of a request from the Robertsville-based Calvey Creek Sewer District for $492,900 to go toward upgrades at a Catawissa wastewater treatment plant. But it required the sewer district to match the request.
Brinker told commissioners Jan. 19 that the sewer district, which serves an estimated 2,228 people, replied that it was not able to match and continued to ask the county to fully fund the request. Boland and Second District Commissioner Dave Hinson asked to see financial statements from the sewer district and bring the request before the ARPA Committee.
On Tuesday, Brinker suggested the county pay half the sewer district’s request, or $246,450, but not require Calvey Creek to match the payment. “If we say we’re giving you half of what you’re requesting, then they can use that, perhaps, to obtain some other grant opportunities,” he said.
Brinker said Calvey Creek did provide financial statements, and they were “nonexistent, for lack of a better term.”
But others on the committee did not support the request.
“They need to raise their rates, get the money necessary to manage,” said Greg Hoberock, of Krakow, founder of HTH Companies Inc. and a University of Missouri curator. “They’re saying (customers) only pay $44 a month, and I know that sounds like a lot, but I think I pay almost twice that amount for myself.”
Brinker added that, should the county provide funding now, it would allow the district to start a project then get more money for it once additional funds start coming in from a rate increase.
But Jack Reagan, partner with county consultant UHY Advisors, told the committee that many communities he works with are requiring matches for the grants they provide to public entities.
The other members of the committee agreed and said the sewer district will need to pay $246,450 of its own receive funding from Franklin County.
City of Berger
The committee initially rejected the city of Berger’s request for $3.1 million to modernize its water distribution system, which its application said is 66 years old and “slowly disintegrating.” The city lowered its request for the January meeting to $500,000 to use as match money for state funding.
“I would like to understand how the $500,000 helps you toward $3.1 million,” Hoberock asked.
“I think earlier, for the $3 million, they were building a firehouse and several other items, they were pie in the sky, that’s what I’m thinking,” Boland said. “Now they’re mainly just working on replacing an eight-inch water main.”
Reagan suggested they ask Berger officials if they plan to take out a bond or secure a federal or state grant to procure the remaining money for the project.
The committee agreed and said it will ask for information on additional funding sources.
Public Water District No. 3
The committee took no action on a request for $2.29 million from Public Water District No. 3 of Franklin County, which is looking to improve five wastewater treatment plants as part of “regionalization” with the Brush Creek Sewer District.
County legal Counselor Mark Piontek previously said an agreement is being worked on that would increase the capacity of the Brush Creek district that could negate the need for the request.
“Status remains the same,” Brinker said Tuesday.