After being stiffed in the past, Franklin County is changing the way it sells delinquent property it owns to the public.
Purchasers will now have to make a down payment on property they buy from the county, though how much they pay depends on the size of the purchase.
A new policy approved Tuesday by county commissioners requires people buying property to pay the full amount up front when delinquent taxes, fees and penalties on a property total less than $5,000, as is the case with most properties the county sells.
When delinquent taxes, fees and penalties total $5,000 or more, the prospective purchaser will be responsible for paying 25 percent down, according to information in the commission’s agenda packet.
“This mandates participation from the beginning from the buyer’s end,” Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said. “So that we, as servants to the taxpayers, don’t spin the wheels on taxpayers’ dollars and get rejected as a result of somebody backing out. It puts skin in the game for the purchaser.”
Payments must be made with a cashier’s check or money order. The deposits are non-refundable and will be applied to the purchase price.
The county puts property up for sale after three years of delinquent taxes; it must then be offered at the annual tax land sale for another three years. It then goes on the county’s conveyed list, where it is owned by the county, and people can make an offer to county commissioners to purchase it.
County Collector of Revenue Doug Trentmann previously said his office puts $150 a year in collector’s fees on each parcel, or $450 for three years “to recoup title searches, advertising, mailing, everything else that we put into it.”
Trentmann estimated that the county sells a delinquent property an average of once a week.
Commissioners decided to change the policy after voting in May to repeal a sale agreed to in March. According to the county, a person who agreed to buy property at Heritage Farms near Pacific never paid the $1,692 in back taxes, interest and a trustee’s commission.
It is not the first time Franklin County has changed the way it sells delinquent properties.
In summer 2021, commissioners briefly stopped selling delinquent properties after people were found to be buying land and selling it at much higher rates.
Others waited until after the county’s tax sale to buy property so they could get it at a lower price.
The county then changed its policy to require people buying delinquent land to pay 50 percent of total taxes, interest and fees charged against the parcels, plus the trustee’s commission, if the property has been on the tax list more than a year.
