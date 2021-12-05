At a Thursday workshop meeting, officials from Charter Communications showed a map to county commissioners with hundreds of red dots representing parts of Franklin County not currently served by broadband internet.
“We think there are over 1,500 miles (of line) there for unserved or underserved areas,” said Paul Berra, Charter senior director of government affairs.
They wanted to make clear that Charter is willing to work with the county on fixing the rural broadband problem, using some of the more than $20 million the county is receiving in American Rescue Plan Act funds.
However, several hurdles remain.
First off, commissioners aren’t even sure the map, which Charter said used information provided by the Federal Communications Commission, is accurate. Commissioner Dave Hinson pointed to an area along Robertsville Road, south of Gray Summit, that the map showed as receiving broadband that Hinson said does not get internet in many locations.
“There’s only one person there that’s served,” Hinson said. “That means the FCC’s map is wrong.”
Commissioners were told that, even if they used all the money they are getting from the federal government, they would only be able to provide service to about a quarter of the county’s homes that lack broadband.
“We’re going to try to hit the areas with high population density and see how much we can stretch the dollar,” Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said.
The county could have to bring in a consultant to determine the places most in need, Brinker said.
“We typically don’t have those resources available,” Brinker said. “The more I dig into this, the more my mindset leans to somebody doing it for us, evaluating who is and isn’t served and all the agencies that provide (service). And then make an educated determination as to where to strike.”
Despite Charter’s pitch, Brinker said the county will consider working with any company looking to expand broadband in the area.
“We don’t want to blackball anyone,” he said.
In addition to the federal money, the state of Missouri has $260 million available for rural broadband, Berra said.
In 2018, Franklin County was ranked No. 1 in the country for having the most homes and businesses without high-speed broadband internet access by the Federal Communications Commission, according to The Associated Press.
Soon after that, Brinker said 21 percent of Franklin County households were underserved, meaning they did not have access to broadband of 25 megabytes per second or higher.
Since then, Wisper ISP, of Mascoutah, Illinois, which purchased Washington-based YHTI, was awarded $10.8 million by the FCC to bring broadband to 6,650 homes, according to Missourian archives.
Wisper announced in September 2021 that it had completed seven new wireless internet towers in Franklin County, providing service of up to 400 megabytes per second to 6,000 households in Union, St. Clair, Sullivan, Neier, Gerald, Beaufort and Robertsville, according to a news release.