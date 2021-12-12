Franklin County commissioners, after recently deciding that the county health department will no longer issue COVID-19-related quarantine or isolation orders, are considering how the change in law will affect employees.
In their discussions, commissioners were careful not to treat COVID-19 differently than any other communicable disease.
Commissioners voted Nov. 29 to make the change to get in compliance with a Nov. 22 court order by a Cole County circuit judge who ruled that orders such as quarantines and business closures from local health departments and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services violate the Missouri Constitution’s separation of powers clause, affecting the executive, legislative and judicial branches of government.
Several local school districts then voted to eliminate quarantine rules, saying they will notify students who are close contacts of a COVID-19-positive student but will only require them to stay home if they test positive for the coronavirus.
Additionally, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt wrote letters Tuesday to school districts and health departments saying Judge Daniel Green’s order applies to mask mandates, quarantine orders or other mitigation measures that were based on the invalidated regulations.
Now, the county is working on a policy for its employees after its director of human resources, Lauren Graham, voiced concerns during a commission workshop Thursday.
“We’re just looking for some direction or some sort of policy (because) the health department isn’t giving out letters anymore about quarantining,” she said.
Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said employees who have any illness need to provide proof of that illness.
Brinker was careful not to mention COVID-19 or the coronavirus when discussing health regulations and said any policies should not specify a particular viral illness.
“If this were a standard cold, flu, chicken pox, what have you, what happens?” Brinker asked. “Because we have stuff put together for that, right?”
After being told the county does have a policy for those conditions, he said, “I think we slide this — any virus — into that category, and it is what it is.”
County Counselor Mark Piontek said there is a difference between isolation and quarantine. He said isolation is for someone with an active case of “some communicable disease from COVID, tuberculosis, whatever it may be,” he said. “You could require them to isolate and stay away from other people.”
Quarantine is for people who are close contacts but not confirmed cases, which is what governments are being told not to require, Piontek said.
Just because someone is around someone with a disease doesn’t mean they will get it, Commissioner Dave Hinson said
“If your wife has COVID, that doesn’t mean you have to quarantine,” Hinson said, one of two times COVID-19 was mentioned by name in the discussion.
Brinker advised the human resource department to work with Piontek on drafting a policy, adding they can likely find an existing one to follow.