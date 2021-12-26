Franklin County commissioners want their staff to take another look at an isolation and quarantine policy for employees.
A county department requested the policy, County Counselor Mark Piontek told commissioners at their Tuesday meeting.
“We did not have a policy that addressed what happened if an individual had somebody in their immediate family that tested positive for COVID, if they were required to quarantine,” Piontek said.
“Or, if they themselves tested positive for COVID, how would they be compensated or could they be compensated? All of this (proposed policy) is intended to address those situations.”
Employees out because of a positive test or because of a positive test of a family member can use their catastrophic illness leave, paid leave or compensatory time under the proposed policy, Piontek said.
Commissioners questioned the difference between how many days a COVID-positive employee would have to quarantine at home versus how many days a worker with a COVID-positive family member would have to stay out of the office.
Second District Commissioner Dave Hinson was skeptical about a provision that allowed unvaccinated county employees who have a COVID-positive family member to stay home for 24 days.
Piontek said that is the recommended time from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as the Franklin County Health Department — a statement Hinson doubted was accurate.
According to the CDC’s website, anyone who is a close contact with someone with COVID-19 should quarantine for 14 days from the last exposure, unless they are vaccinated and asymptomatic.
The proposed county policy would allow employees with a COVID-19-positive family member to return to work on day 18 — if they test negative for COVID 15 days after exposure.
However, employees who test positive for COVID-19 themselves are only required to stay home from work for 10 days from having symptoms or from the day of their positive test if they are asymptomatic, according to the proposed policy.
The proposed policy recommends that vaccinated employees who have close contact with a positive-testing family member stay home three to five days, unless the employee tests positive or starts to develop symptoms.
Commissioners voted to table the motion to review the timeline.