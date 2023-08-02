Franklin County commissioners approved a $1.05 million grant Tuesday to help the New Haven Ambulance District buy land for and build a new building.
The district’s emergency operations center will allow it to “continue providing the highest level of emergency medical services by housing larger and more modern emergency response vehicles,” according to the agenda for Tuesday’s commission meeting.
The county is using part of the $20.2 million it received from the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act to pay its portion of the facility. The county tentatively agreed to award the money to the New Haven Ambulance District at a December 2022 meeting of its ARPA Committee, made up of the three county commissioners, other county officials and area business leaders.
The ambulance district initially sought $2.1 million from the county. According to previous Missourian reporting, the county agreed to fund $1.05 million for the New Haven Ambulance District’s 6,500 square-foot planned facility, asking the ambulance district to pay for the other half of the project cost.
The New Haven Ambulance District provides emergency services to 104 square miles of Franklin County and provides mutual aid service to the Washington, Union, Gerald and Meramec ambulance districts, according to the county.
