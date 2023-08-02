Highway 47 Accident

Three people were transported to the hospital Thursday afternoon as a result of a two-car accident at Highway 47 and Washington Crossing. Washington Fire Chief Tim Frankenberg said firefighters completely removed the driver-side door of the Ford SUV, center. Washington EMS called in a back-up ambulance from New Haven and all patients transferred sustained only minor injuries. Missourian Photo/Arron Hustead.  

Franklin County commissioners approved a $1.05 million grant Tuesday to help the New Haven Ambulance District buy land for and build a new building.

The district’s emergency operations center will allow it to “continue providing the highest level of emergency medical services by housing larger and more modern emergency response vehicles,” according to the agenda for Tuesday’s commission meeting.

