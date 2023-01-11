Construction on a bridge in Lonedell that has been reduced to one lane is being pushed up.
Franklin County commissioners approved a contract Tuesday with Pace Construction Co., of St. Louis, to replace the bridge on Hendricks Road, a dead-end route south of Highway 30.
The Missouri Department of Transportation has also approved the agreement and will fund 80 percent of the new bridge’s cost of $549,202, with the county responsible for $109,840, county Highway Administrator Jim Grutsch told commissioners.
“We moved it up in the rankings, and got it up to about two years sooner than we originally thought,” he said.
The existing bridge has been reduced to one lane to limit traffic and cannot hold more than five tons, meaning it cannot be used by school buses or garbage trucks, Grutsch said.
Pace was the low bidder among two companies, beating out K.J. Unnerstall Construction Co., with the bid coming in under budget.
“That’s rare these days,” Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said.
About 30 vehicles a day use the bridge, but that is expected to increase once the new bridge is in place and larger vehicles can once again cross it, Grutsch said.
The county plans to have a preconstruction meeting with Pace in late January, with construction starting in April. Grutsch said work will be completed within 90 days after it starts.
The bridge will be closed during construction. Since the road is a dead-end, a temporary crossing over the unnamed creek, which is a tributary of the Meramec River, will be in place.
The new bridge will be two lanes and 24 feet wide.