Franklin County Commissioners want to show support for the right to own guns.
At their meeting Tuesday, commissioners approved what they call the “Second Amendment Order.” According to the order, the commission will take “all reasonable actions to support law abiding citizens’ rights to keep and bear arms as guaranteed” by the federal and state constitutions.
According to the order, the commission opposes people being required to pay a tax or fee specifically intended for firearms, claiming “that is likely to create a chilling effect on the purchase or ownership of firearms by law-abiding citizens.”
The order also opposes transferring personally identifiable information on people who own guns or take or teach firearms classes without a court order or “express, written consent” of the involved parties or their adult guardians if they are children.
It also supports the right not to have firearms confiscated from law-abiding citizens.
Greg Thornton, of Union, addressed the commission before the vote, asking them to approve the measure. He said 1,200 counties in the U.S. have passed ordinances similar to what Franklin County was approving, with some going further and declaring themselves “second amendment sanctuaries.”
“In doing so they publicly took a stand and provided strong pushback against federal tyranny,” he said.
Thornton added that he hopes orders like Franklin County’s will put pressure on the state Senate to pass the Second Amendment Preservation Act, which would allow state gun laws to override federal laws.
After the meeting, Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said the order was “essentially the same thing” as a Second Amendment sanctuary declaration. He said it was discussed with Sheriff Steve Pelton.
The order comes after President Joe Biden signed a half-dozen executive actions last month intended to combat what he called “an epidemic and an international embarrassment” of gun violence in America, adding that much more is needed, according to the Associated Press.
Speaking after the order passed 3-0, Commissioner Dave Hinson criticized the executive orders. “The ultimate thing that should preside over most elected officials — all elected officials — is we all take the same oath upholding the U.S. and Missouri constitutions,” he said. “The actions of executive orders and administrative orders should never be allowed to be over the U.S. Constitution or the Missouri Constitution.”
Biden’s actions were taken after numerous mass shootings around the country.
In one such incident, a shooting last month at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, eight people were shot and killed. The shooter also killed himself.
In March, shootings at three Atlanta-area massage businesses left eight people dead, and another shooting a week later at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, resulted in 10 deaths.
The Franklin County order adds that the commission promotes “responsible gun ownership,” including the parental supervision of minors, prompt reporting of stolen firearms and the proper enforcement of all laws regulating firearms, ammunition and accessories.