Franklin County Government Center
Buy Now

Franklin County employees will receive a 6 percent cost-of-living pay increase as part of the 2023 budget approved Tuesday by commissioners.

“The 6 percent increase pales in comparison to the 8.9 percent Social Security proposed increase for ‘23 and other municipalities throughout the area,” Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said. “It’s a conservative number, and yet it keeps us in the realm of consistency in keeping up with cost of living increases. It’s so volatile, especially with the current federal administration’s policies that take advantage of the American public.”