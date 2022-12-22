Franklin County employees will receive a 6 percent cost-of-living pay increase as part of the 2023 budget approved Tuesday by commissioners.
“The 6 percent increase pales in comparison to the 8.9 percent Social Security proposed increase for ‘23 and other municipalities throughout the area,” Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said. “It’s a conservative number, and yet it keeps us in the realm of consistency in keeping up with cost of living increases. It’s so volatile, especially with the current federal administration’s policies that take advantage of the American public.”
The county will have a beginning fund balance of $56.6 million in 2023, with $52.1 million in total projected revenue, giving it a total of $109 million available.
The county estimates spending $96.7 million in 2023.
Auditor Angela Gibson said the county has budgeted a 1 percent increase in sales tax revenue, after a 9 percent average monthly increase in 2022.
The county estimates spending $23.41 million on the road and bridge fund, up from $2.7 million in last year’s budget. Gibson attributed that increase to purchases the county proposed for 2022 but was not able to make that have been pushed back to 2023.
The county has set aside $20.4 million in the law enforcement sales tax fund, up from $18.13 million in the 2022 budget.
“This increase is attributed to the expected increase in the cost for medical equipment and other health resources that were necessary for housing federal inmates,” Gibson said.
Commissioners approved an agreement in August that will allow up to 40 beds for federal inmates, 25 men and 15 women, at the jail in Union. The U.S. Marshals Service is paying the county $80 per inmate, per day.
Another $18.24 million was set aside for the county’s remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The 6 percent cost-of-living increase comes after a 3 percent increase in 2022.
Second District Commissioner Dave Hinson said he talked to representatives from the 13-county Southeast Regional Commission at a meeting last week and learned Franklin County is among the first in the region to complete its budget.
“Some of them are going to do it in January,” he said. “They said a lot of it had to do with (elected officials) not working together, so it feels really good to know that everybody works together to get the budget together and get it over.”