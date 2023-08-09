Franklin County Government Center

Franklin County commissioners approved the first group of easement deed agreements for improvements on a road east of Gerald at their Tuesday, Aug. 8, meeting.

The 12 agreements approved for Klemme Road include ones with homeowners, trusts and St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, of Gerald.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.