Franklin County commissioners approved the first group of easement deed agreements for improvements on a road east of Gerald at their Tuesday, Aug. 8, meeting.
The 12 agreements approved for Klemme Road include ones with homeowners, trusts and St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, of Gerald.
“These are about half of the properties necessary for the utility easements and right of way,” Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said.
The county is converting Klemme Road to a hard surface, but to do that, it needs to widen the road to 50 feet from its current 30 feet wide, county Highway Administrator Jim Grutsch told The Missourian. “We need property owners to dedicate an additional 10 feet on each side for road easement,” he said.
The county plans to upgrade the entire two miles of Klemme Road, Grutsch said. The road’s eastern and western termini are both at Highway 50, with Klemme Road running south of the highway.
The Klemme Road improvements have an estimated cost of $200,000, Grutsch said.
Construction will start once the remaining easement deeds are secured. “It could be next year, it could be two years from now,” he said.
Asked if the county was having difficulty securing the other deeds from landowners, Grutsch said, “There’s always some reluctance, but eventually we get everybody.”
