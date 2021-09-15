Developer wants to build concrete plant on site
Franklin County Commissioners will hold a public hearing at around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at the Franklin County Government Center, 400 E. Locust St. in Union.
At the center of the hearing will be the decision of whether to rezone 9.6 acres of a 22.1-acre parcel on Old Route 66, or West Osage Street, between Gray Summit and Pacific. The county’s planning and zoning department is the applicant in the request. The department wants the property rezoned to the A zoning district from the current W zoning district.
The county intended to do the rezoning earlier.
“Basically, a portion of this property was missed when we did a countywide rezoning in 2020,” said Scottie Eagan, county planning director.
The request already passed the county’s planning and zoning commission unanimously, Eagan said. Rezonings and code amendments have to be approved by the county commission after the planning commission.
The owner of the property eventually plans to build a concrete plant at the site, located about seven-tenths of a mile east of the Fireworks Supermarket in Gray Summit, Eagan said.
The A zoning district, which the county is looking to change the zoning of the property to, includes “a wide range of commercial, retail, service and manufacturing activities serving a large community trade area,” according to county zoning district guidelines.
Among the permitted uses in the A district are agricultural processing, bus stations, indoor commercial storage, light and heavy manufacturing, manufacturing of medical marijuana-infused products, research laboratories and truck terminals.
The W zoning district, for which the property is currently zoned, provides for “agricultural and small-scale commercial uses, cultural uses, institutional uses and agricultural uses to mix with low density residential uses for the convenience of residents and travelers,” according to county officials.
The W district can include residential uses like subdivisions with fewer than seven lots, as well as duplexes. It can also include commercial uses like agricultural sales and services, animal auction houses, bed-and-breakfasts and public parks and playgrounds.