Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker continues to call for transit security guards to be able to carry guns after a Sullivan man was fatally shot at a St. Louis light rail station.
James Cook, 30, of Sullivan, was shot Sunday, Jan. 31, at MetroLink’s Delmar Loop station in the city of St. Louis.
Nathaniel Maurice Smith III, 36, of Berkeley, faces first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges. Smith is accused of approaching Cook, pulling a gun and shooting him multiple times.
On Tuesday, Brinker, a member of the executive board of the East-West Gateway Council of Governments, addressed regulations that prevent MetroLink security guards from arming themselves.
“He served his country in the Marine Corps, and he went to move his wife and two small daughters to Sullivan; they reside there,” Brinker said of Cook near the end of a commission meeting. “He went to work Sunday and never came home.”
The decision to not allow firearms for security officers was made “at the East-West Gateway” level, Brinker said.
“I have opposed this decision at the time it was brought up,” he said. “I oppose it today, and I’m going to be pushing strongly through East-West Gateway and MetroLink to allow for these protective devices to be utilized/available to security for the protection of themselves and those riding MetroLink in the St. Louis region. The fact it takes a Franklin County resident, a defenseless Franklin County resident, to be shot in the head and murdered in cold blood to bring this to the level of, ‘It’s time to apply the logic,’ is ludicrous.”
In an email to East-West Gateway Council of Governments Chairman Kurt Prenzler, also chairman of the Madison County, Illinois, board, Brinker pointed to a recommendation in a 2019 East-West Gateway report to “immediately remove the privately-owned weapons of the public safety officers and maintain an unarmed status.”
Brinker asked to have an agenda item on the policy at the next East-West Gateway board meeting.
But Prenzler, like Brinker, a Republican, placed the policy at the feet of Bi-State Development, the interstate compact over Metro Transit. Prenzler said he objected to the policy in February 2020, before Bi-State’s policy prohibiting security guards from carrying guns went into effect April 1, 2020.
“East-West Gateway doesn’t approve this contract, East-West Gateway just knows about it,” Prenzler told The Missourian. “Bi-State is a big, robust, very powerful institution.”
The policy was recommended by an East-West Gateway consultant, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Prenzler appointed two members to the 10-member Bi-State board. He said his two appointees, Justin Zimmerman and Derrick Keith Cox, spoke in opposition to prohibiting firearms.
“I don’t know of any county that objected as hard as we did to this,” Prenzler said.
Prenzler and the rest of the Madison County board also objected to the decision, he said. On July 15, 2020, less than two weeks after two security guards watched as a 19-year-old woman was beaten on the Forest Park-DeBaliviere MetroLink Station platform, the Madison County board voted 24-0 to approve a resolution warning the public about the security guard firearm policy.
“No one needs to be deflecting this on East-West Gateway,” Prenzler said. “I think the world of Tim Brinker, but this is a Bi-State Development issue ... Bi-State basically took the recommendation of this consultant and entered into a new security agreement, and, basically, they decided to take the firearms away from security guards.”
While the ultimate decision rests with Bi-State, Prenzler said East-West Gateway will definitely discuss the firearms policy.
Prenzler called the shooting of Cook a terrible situation.
“I can say for all of Madison County that we are just devastated with what has taken place with this exemplary young man and his family,” he said.
Bi-State CEO Taulby Roach has said the agency is considering pairing up security guards with St. Louis County police officers to improve patrols after the shooting.
According to the MetroLink System-Wide Security Assessment, completed by WSP, of St. Louis, the recommendation for security to not be armed came partly because “Metro Public Safety portrays itself in name, rank, title and presentation as law enforcement, though per statute there is no discernible authority to do so nor are Bi-State personnel granted the power of arrest or allowed to be armed,” referencing Missouri Revised Statutes Chapter 70.378.
That led to the report’s recommendation to “re-evaluate weapons of the Metro Public Safety and consider an unarmed status.”
Changing the federal compact and state law that includes the law would require passage by Missouri and Illinois state lawmakers, the U.S. Congress and the signature of the president of the United States, said Bi-State spokeswoman Patti Beck.
“All members of the security detail on Metro Transit, whether they are our own employees, whether G4S’s security detail, or whether they are members of law enforcement, receive appropriate training that is reviewed on a regular basis,” Beck said.