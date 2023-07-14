Tim Brinker

Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker has some concerns about a new law counties could potentially use to reduce property taxes for senior homeowners.

Senate Bill 190, which was signed last week by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, would freeze tax rates at their current level on the primary residence for homeowners ages 62 and older, if approved by a county government or voters in a county.

kstuesse

We need to hear from our representatives why they voted for it

