Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker has some concerns about a new law counties could potentially use to reduce property taxes for senior homeowners.
Senate Bill 190, which was signed last week by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, would freeze tax rates at their current level on the primary residence for homeowners ages 62 and older, if approved by a county government or voters in a county.
But Brinker sees the new law as potentially costing more to other taxpayers than it will save senior homeowners.
“First of all, it’s horrid legislation that was designed for only one thing, that was political purpose,” Brinker told The Missourian. “This wasn’t about, ‘Oh, protect seniors,’ this was about, ‘I can now hang my name on something I did to lower taxes,’ when in actuality, the fiscal reports are that software would have to be upgraded for all (county revenue) collectors throughout the state of Missouri. Additional staff would have to be added, so it really, technically adds a perpetual cost to government and makes government bigger in the big picture, as we have gleaned from this.”
And the county would not be reimbursed by the state for any of the extra costs, Brinker said. “It needs to be reviewed,” he added.
The small amount saved by eligible seniors on property taxes could be offset for other taxpayers by the additional costs to the county, Brinker said.
“The legislature has not done their homework, and has not been responsive to insight provided on the fiscal notes that were provided by many entities throughout the state,” he said. “So now, those that were formulating it say, ‘Look what we did,’ Well, you didn’t do much, except waste a lot of paper and cost us a lot of potential money.”
The new law is “unfortunate,” Brinker said. “Because we do need to put something that can help folks,” he said. “But this is not the answer. ... This is not ideal legislation, and it’s bad.”
The bill was taken up earlier this week by the St. Louis County Council, which delayed a vote scheduled for Tuesday after members expressed concerns ranging from benefits going to people who own multi-million dollar mansions to a lack of detail on how the bill will be enacted, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
According to an analysis of the bill by the Committee on Legislative Research’s Oversight Division, Franklin County could see $1.26 million less in tax revenue in the first year of a tax freeze and $2.6 million less in the second year.
While he had not reviewed Franklin County’s numbers, Dennis Ganahl, founder and managing director of advocacy group Missouri Tax Relief Now disputes the fiscal note, saying only about half the seniors who are reported as property tax payers own homes.
“It’s like third grade math that they did here in St. Louis County,” he said. “They didn’t account for seniors that live with their spouses, they didn’t account for seniors that live in apartments or rent, they didn’t account for seniors that live in nursing homes.”
Ganahl said counties would actually lose a third of a penny of every dollar of revenue. “What they’re trying to do is scare tactics to pit seniors and grandparents against their grandkids,” he said. “ ‘If you freeze grandma’s taxes, her grandchildren are not going to get a good education.’ It’s all hype.”
While there is some confusion about whether the tax cuts would just be for county governments, Ganahl said the tax freezes would impact all taxing districts in a county where they are approved, including school districts and cities.
“It applies to everyone — ambulance districts, fire districts,” he said. “All of those taxes are frozen.”
Ganahl points out the strong legislative support for Senate Bill 190, which got final approval from the state House by a 154-2 vote, while passing the Senate 33-1. All Franklin County legislators were among those voting in favor of the bill.
“It’s a veto-proof, bi-partisan majority passed bill,” Ganahl said.
If commissioners do not pass the tax credit, it can still be put on the ballot countywide if signatures equaling at least five percent of registered voters in the most recent gubernatorial election are collected in a petition. With 53,402 voting in the 2020 gubernatorial election in Franklin County, that means 2,689 registered voters would have to sign the petition. The signatures would then be checked by the Franklin County Clerk’s Office.
“Because the governor is the highest ranking in the state, that’s why they take it off of him,” county Clerk Tim Baker said.
Should a special election be scheduled at a time with no other countywide elections, such as November 2023, Baker estimates the cost to be between $180,000 and $182,000.
Ganahl is confident the senior tax freeze will be approved by voters if it is not passed by the county.
“The voters are going to approve it overwhelmingly,” he said.
(1) comment
We need to hear from our representatives why they voted for it
