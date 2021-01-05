The Franklin County Commission opted Tuesday to postpone an effort to abandon, or vacate, a stretch of St. Mary’s Road from Highway AH to the Chouteau Claim Access Conservation Area.
All three commissioners voted in favor of tabling the issue.
According to a resolution filed by the commission, the commissioners said they had deemed the road “useless” and cost-prohibitive to maintain. On Tuesday, the commissioners said they wanted to continue having discussions about the road.
The decision to table the vote comes a day after an 83-minute public hearing, which nearly 50 residents from Union, St. Clair, Sullivan, Moselle and Beaufort attended.
“We are just the tip of the iceberg,” said Cynthia Keeler, one of 25 residents to speak in opposition of abandoning the portion of St. Mary’s Road that provides the only public access to the popular conservation area that gives boaters access to the Meramec and Bourbeuse rivers.
James Carter said seeing the geology of the conservation area as a teen inspired him to study petroleum engineering. As an adult, he still goes to the access point for recreation.
“When I go down there, I always see dozens of people using that stretch of the river,” Carter said. “To cut off the only egress into that Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) access would just be a tragedy. We have public lands that people are using.”
Joyce Halterman said she and her husband, Lance Butenhoff, purchased property to build a home and retire near the river access point, and losing the only road to the public access point was potentially dangerous.
“That’s the only access I can call 911 to come get me,” Halterman said. “Otherwise, I’ve got to go all the way around (to Redhorse Access). I’ve done that before, and it was hell. It was pitch black dark when I got there. It is a long, long float, and if you close (the road to Chouteau Claim) then that cuts people that may need help off.”
Halterman and Butenhoff said they didn’t believe maintaining St. Mary’s Road was too costly for the county.
“I don’t know how you can begin to think that (St. Mary’s Road) is useless,” Butenhoff said. “If it is cost, I’d like to know what your cost was for the last year, or five or 10 years.”
The cost of maintaining that road was not available at the meeting.
MDC Deputy Director Aaron Jeffries said the department could provide some relief to the county through its long-established County Aid Road Trust program.
“We provide about $2 million in funding each year to counties for basic road maintenance on roads that lead to conservation areas and boat accesses,” Jeffries told The Missourian. “Through CART, we are doing our part to make sure that we have good accessible roads for the public.”
According to MDC records, no Franklin County roads are enrolled in CART. Nearby counties that participate are Crawford, which received more than $28,000 last year for 21.3 miles of roads; Warren County, which received $7,906 for 6.7 miles of roads; Lincoln County, which received $4,550 for 3.5 miles of roads; and Washington County, which received $10,499 for 9.5 miles of roads.
Daniel Boone Conservation Area in southwestern Warren County and the Blue Springs Access area in Crawford County near Bourbon are both enrolled in CART.
Monday’s speakers mirrored communication Second District Commissioner Dave Hinson said the county already had received prior to the meeting.
The county has not received any comments from individuals in support of the road being abandoned, Hinson said.
The topic of possibly abandoning St. Mary’s Road stems from a conversation that the three-person governing body held 18 months ago with the county’s road and bridge department, according to commissioners.
“We had asked our highway administrator to do a review of possible vacation roads throughout the county,” Hinson said. “He came back with three. ... He submitted those recommendations with the reasons why he believed they should be (vacated).”
In the fall, the commission met with the MDC, which owns and maintains the Chouteau Claim Access, and the adjacent property owners. Hinson said one of the owners “misinterpreted what was going on and put up the gate.”
The owner wasn’t identified in the hearing, but public records show the adjacent properties are owned by Kirk and Rebecca Prince, Washington, and Francis and Dianne Overschmidt, Union. Francis Overschmidt previously served as a Franklin County Commissioner from 1988 to 1991 and as a member of the Missouri House of Representatives.
According to Presiding County Commissioner Tim Brinker, the gate was not paid for by the county or placed by county order. Pictures of the gate circulated on social media sparked outcries from users of the Chouteau Claim Access.
Users called both the Missouri Department of Conservation and the Franklin County Commission, which contacted the property owners to insist they reopen the road and gate.
“The picture that was on Facebook was misinterpreted,” Hinson said, explaining the property owner asked to close the gate at night during harvest season until he got his crops out of the way. After harvesting his crops, Hinson said the property owner has had the gate open.
“These are the actual facts,” he said, “not the Facebook facts.”