Franklin County Government Center
Franklin County has discussed hiring a grant writer to get part of $210 billion available for competitive grants through the federal infrastructure bill since shortly after the bill passed in November 2021. But commissioners are now hopeful that someone already working for the county could help fill the position.

“We think there’s a lot of money out there at this time, and we’re not going after it the way we should,” First District Commissioner Todd Boland said at a Feb. 16 workshop meeting.