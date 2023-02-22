Franklin County has discussed hiring a grant writer to get part of $210 billion available for competitive grants through the federal infrastructure bill since shortly after the bill passed in November 2021. But commissioners are now hopeful that someone already working for the county could help fill the position.
“We think there’s a lot of money out there at this time, and we’re not going after it the way we should,” First District Commissioner Todd Boland said at a Feb. 16 workshop meeting.
Abigail Menke, Franklin County deputy director, previously let commissioners know she had a background in grant writing, which they remembered leading to Thursday’s discussion.
“So what we’re looking at, just to kind of give you a rundown, there’s a lot of federal grants out there,” Second District Commissioner Dave Hinson said. “We talked about your grant writing experience, and we don’t have anyone.”
The county previously asked Cochran Engineering, of Union, which provides on-call engineering services for the county, to assist it in going after a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant with the U.S. Department of Transportation. Hinson said the county is seeking $5 million to help convert roads from gravel to asphalt.
“It’s been a fiasco, but they worked through it,” he said.
People working with the county were unfamiliar with the federal grant website, grants.gov. Hinson asked if Menke would be able to help apply for grants in the future.
Menke replied that she thinks grant writing is “fun.”
“I think it’s fun, no one else does,” she said, causing commissioners to laugh. “I think it would be an interesting challenge. My experience in writing grants is in public health ... but I’d definitely be happy to help.”
Boland said he appreciates Menke’s positive attitude.
“We’ve been talking about it for the last year and a half,” he said. “We don’t know what direction to go, whether the person should be full time or not. So maybe this is something you can look into. We’re open to anything.”
Menke asked if she would be responsible for applying for grants other than with infrastructure.
Hinson said the sheriff’s department is usually able to file for its own grants, though Menke could assist with seeking funding for a crime lab through the federal Department of Justice.
Grants for 911 service would also be something Menke could apply for, Hinson said.
Menke warned commissioners that she is not successful in every grant she applies for.
“It’s still free money, so whatever you get is better than none,” Boland responded.
Menke emphasized that, with a degree in public health, she does not want to leave the health department completely.
“We definitely want to do that, we just thought you have that other skill there that we needed utilized on, as opposed to going out and trying to find somebody,” Boland said. “We have somebody right here.”
Menke said it should take no more than a week for her to write a grant. “I try to keep to a schedule when I’m writing a grant,” she said. “It might take a little longer as I get more familiar with the other departments, I have a really good knowledge of public health, so that’s a little easier for me.”
Boland encouraged Menke to let the commissioners know if she sees a grant available that could be good for the county.