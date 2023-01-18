Franklin County commissioners voted 3-0 Tuesday to place a question on the April 4 ballot asking voters if they want a 3-percent sales tax on recreational cannabis sales.
The tax would be in addition to other sales tax measures several Franklin County cities also are putting before voters.
Under Amendment 3, which Missouri voters passed in November, cities and counties are allowed to levy an up to 3 percent tax on cannabis sales. If the county tax passes, customers could pay up to 6 percent in local taxes, on top of a 6 percent state marijuana tax and regular sales taxes.
“When the proposition came forward for recreational use of cannabis in Missouri, the proponents were speaking to the fact of, ‘Why not legalize it? You’ll be able to make more taxes on it,’ ” Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said before Tuesday’s vote. “Well, we are now going to carry through the desires of the proponents.”
According to the commission’s agenda, revenue from the tax would go to public safety, general revenue “or such other purpose as the County Commission may determine from time to time is necessary and appropriate.”
“This tax generated, if passed, would go to public safety first and foremost,” Brinker said.
That means designating the tax for law enforcement and communications. Brinker said after the meeting that marijuana tax revenue could go toward helping offset some of the lost revenue from the county’s landline 911 tax, which has been decreasing due to residents switching to cell phones and businesses using internet-based phones.
After commissioners voted to approve placing the tax on the ballot, Brinker praised Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Becker, while taking a shot at St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner. Brinker cited a KSDK report that a 54-year-old woman who allegedly traded gunfire with police and threatened to shoot up a Social Security office Friday was released Saturday after Gardner’s office declined to charge the woman, saying it needed more police follow-up.
Brinker said he planned to write the offices of Gov. Mike Parson and Attorney General Andrew Bailey to “step in and take over for St. Louis’ ineptness in the prosecutor’s office.”
“It’s time to act, we can’t sit back any more and allow this to happen to our greatest economic engine in Missouri, the city of St. Louis,” he said. “It’s what makes all things tick in this block of Missouri’s economy. And when you have things like this going on, you’re going to have agencies, corporations and businesses not wishing to locate here or not wishing to remain here for fear of their lives and law enforcement’s lives. So again, thank you to Matt Becker’s office and the law enforcement folks that do prosecute crime here.”