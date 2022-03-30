After three years of preparation, a bridge southeast of New Haven is ready to be replaced.
Franklin County commissioners approved a contractor agreement at their Tuesday meeting that will pay Magruder Construction, of Eolia, $563,530 to replace the bridge on Boeuf Creek Road near the intersection with Oliver Lane. County Highway Administrator Jim Grutsch said the company was the lowest of nine bidders on the project in September 2021. The Missouri Department of Transportation concurred with the bid in November.
The bridge, which crosses a tributary of Boeuf Creek, sees average daily traffic of around 200 vehicles, Grutsch said.
The bridge is close to 70 years old, Grutsch said.
“It is in a weakened state due to its age and it is somewhat deteriorated,” he said.
The bridge is also substandard in width at 18 feet wide, Grutsch said. The new bridge will be 22 feet wide.
The bridge’s guardrails are also inadequate.
The bridge has a rating in the 40s. Such conditions qualify the bridge project to receive 80 percent of its funding through MoDOT, Grutsch said. The county will pay the remaining 20 percent.
The process to replace a bridge is lengthy because the county has to apply for grant funding, then the East-West Gateway Council of Governments reviews various projects in competition among entities in eastern Missouri. Once the requests are approved, MoDOT has to approve preliminary construction plans. Grutsch said that allows the county to proceed with final construction drawings before getting funding approved by MoDOT.
After that, the county had to acquire right of way, then complete floodplain and environmental impact studies, Grutsch said.
“You have to do an archaeological investigation, to make sure there’s no relics or anything else in the area,” he said. “And then, you can go out to bid.”
Once the county found the successful bidder, MoDOT had to approve the bid. Then the contract was drafted, the contractor prepares and submits bonds. Finally, the contract was approved by commissioners.
A typical bridge bid would usually attract around seven bids, Grutsch said.
“Trying to read the mind of a contractor, the contractors thought, ‘It would be nice to have some work to start in the spring,’” Grutsch said.
Work on the bridge is expected to start in mid- to late- April and take about four months to complete. “It will be closed for a good portion of it,” Grutsch said of the bridge.
Trees adjacent to the bridge that were in the project’s right of way were removed by the county and left on the bank of the creek last week. Grutsch said the trees are considered a possible Indiana bat habitat, and the trees cannot be disturbed during the bats’ nesting period between April 1 and Nov. 1.
“Even before the contractor was on board, the county went in for a day and just dropped those trees,” Grutsch said. “As long as they’re down on the ground, that’s all that matters.”
The bridge being replaced is south of another bridge over Boeuf Creek Road that is actually the lowest-rated in the county at 26.3. Grutsch said last year that bridge is rated so low because it is one lane, but there are no plans to replace it because it sees traffic volume of fewer than 100 cars per day and can hold up to 40 tons.
The bridge replacement is one of nine the county currently has in the pipeline, Grutsch said.